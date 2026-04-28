Projecting Patriots Week 1 Defensive Starters After the NFL Draft

The New England Patriots added to their defense in last weekend's NFL Draft, selecting four players that could carve out a role this season. Whether it was an edge rusher, a linebacker in the middle or a cornerback in the late rounds, New England did its best to try and replicate last year's suffocating unit.

And while we are more than 130 days until kickoff in Week 1, let's take a look at what the Patriots starting defense could be by that time. Of course, a lot can change -- including which drafted rookies make a furious push to see the field -- but as it stands right now, here are the leaders in the New England clubhouse.

DT - Milton Williams, Christian Barmore

Tennessee Titans quarterback Cam Ward (1) is sacked by New England Patriots defensive end Milton Williams (97) during the third quarter at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, Oct. 19, 2025. | Andrew Nelles / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

If the team decides with just two defensive tackles, here are the clear and obvious choices. Williams, entering his second season with the Patriots, and Barmore, entering his fifth, are one of the best defensive lineman pairings across the entire league. The Patriots didn't do much to replace Khyiris Tonga as a pure run stuffer, but that role can be filled with a rotational player or two.

EDGE - Dre'Mont Jones, Gabe Jacas

The edge rusher position was one of the team's biggest needs entering the draft, and the Patriots certainly addressed it. In the second round, they traded up to bring in Illinois' Gabe Jacas. In the seventh, they brought in BC's Quintayvious Hutchins. Jacas has the highest ceilings of any of this year's draft picks and will instantly join the lineup across from Jones. Harold Landry, a starter last season, may not be at 100% as he continues to recover from a knee injury.

LB - Robert Spillane, Christian Elliss

Oct 26, 2025; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots linebacker Robert Spillane (14) runs the ball during the third quarter against the Cleveland Browns at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images | Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images

Linebacker was a position the team hoped to address on day three of the draft. While they did bring in TCU's Namdi Obiazor with the 212th overall selection, it likely won't change who the starters are right now. Spillane became one of the team's best tacklers last season as a captain, and Elliss -- once only used on special teams -- grew into his own defensively a year ago.

CB - Christian Gonzalez, Carlton Davis, Marcus Jones

This trio won't surprise anyone, and it certainly won't change by the time September rolls around. Although the Patriots did draft Wake Forest's Karon Prunty in the fifth round, who some draft analysts consider a massive reach, he'll likely not factor into the starting lineup just yet.

S - Craig Woodson, Kevin Byard

Sep 21, 2025; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots safety Craig Woodson (31) dives for the ball during the fourth quarter at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images | Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images

The second-year Woodson and experienced vet Byard make up one of the most interesting position groups on the roster. Byard, last year's interception leader across the NFL, came over to replace Jaylinn Hawkins and ideally be the vocal leader on this defense. Barring a major change to the roster, this pairing will work magically for New England.

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