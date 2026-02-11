Patriots' Craig Woodson Shines Despite Disappointing Super Bowl Loss

While there were few positives to be taken from the field at Levi’s Stadium in the aftermath of the New England Patriots 29-13 loss to the Seattle Seahawks in Super Bowl LX, one of the team’s brightest spots on an otherwise dismal night was the gameplay of rookie safety Craig Woodson.

The Patriots fourth-round (No. 106 overall selection) in last April’s draft quietly had one of the best performances of any defender on New England’s roster against Seattle. The Cal product finished the night with 10 total tackles, three tackles-for-loss and two passes-defensed. His total field coverage was impressive, as Woodson showcased his value on a national stage.

Despite leaving the Bay Area in a losing effort, Woodson remains appreciative of the opportunity for which both he and his teammates were afforded throughout the season — culminating in a spot to compete for the NFL’s ultimate prize on its grandest stage.

“I am grateful that we had this experience,” Woodson told reporters from his postgame podium, via Patriots Media broadcast. “I grew a lot, man, just from the start of the season and just the way things ended,” Woodson said. “You can see it in my play. And I trusted things a lot more. I got a lot more comfortable, and I was able to make more plays.”

Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; New England Patriots safety Craig Woodson (31) reacts after a play against the Seattle Seahawks during the first quarter in Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

While Woodson impressed with his ability to align in all three levels of the defense, he truly stood out when making key stops against some of the Seahawks’ most prominent offensive weapons. The 24-year-old’s first pass deflection came with just over seven minutes remaining in the first quarter on a pass intended for reigning offensive player of the year Jaxson Smith-Njigba.

Three of Woodson’s 10 tackles also had the potential to be game-changers. With less then two minutes left in the first quarter, Woodson takcled Seattle speedster Rashid Shaheed for a 5-yard loss. He also brought down eventual Super Bowl MVP Kenneth Walker on two separate occasions, each for two-yard losses. Though New England had its struggles for much of the night, the defensive unit played with a great deal of confidence, thanks largely in part to Woodson’s efforts.

Unfortunately, they were unable to make enough plays to keep Seattle’s offense from taking the glory from the battlefield.

“We were getting stops, and we had good momentum,” Woodson said. “But the times that we could have gotten off the field on third down, the times that we missed a tackle that led to an explosive play, those are the things that we’ve got to eliminate to win a game like this.”

Craig Woodson Has Been One of New England’s Most Productive Rookies

After parting ways with 2024 incumbent starting safeties Kyle Dugger and Jabrill Peppers, Woodson assumed a posotion on New England’s first-team defense. He started 15 of 17 games played this past season — finishing the regular season with 79 tackles, four tackles for loss, and three pass breakups.

Highly touted for his ability to read opposing receivers, Woodson has already made a notable impact on the team’s defensive backfield in short order. Still, Woodson’s greatest asset is his versatility. Whether playing safety or nickel corner, his hard-hitting style has assimilated well into New England’s aggressive defensive style. His intelligence, maturity, and penchant for being a quick study have enabled him to become a leader, as well as a tone-setter at the back of New England’s secondary.

With several young building blocks on the roster, Woodson appears poised to help anchor an aggressive Patriots defense led by coach Mike Vrabel for many years to come. Although the Pats’ soon-to-be second-year safety will think fondly about the complete experience of playing in his first Super Bowl, the ending will leae enough angst for him to work tirelessly for another chance to help the Pats capture their seventh championship.

“This is my first year, and just having this experience is a blessing, honestly,” Woodson said. “For me, I just want to take it all in. I think it’s going to feed me for next year, because I want to be the one that’s holding up that Lombardi.”

