One Veteran Free Agent the Patriots Must Sign Immediately After the NFL Draft

The New England Patriots went seven rounds in the NFL Draft and a few days of undrafted free agency without addressing one of their biggest needs.

Safety -- which could potentially be a question mark entering the 2027 season -- didn't get any new additions to the roster, excluding a rookie minicamp invite (Hawaii's Peter Manuma). So should the Patriots look into adding another key player to their defense in the next few weeks?

Other than Craig Woodson and Kevin Byard, the Patriots have a bit of a special teams jam at safety. The top backups (Dell Pettus, Mike Brown, John Saunders Jr, Brenden Schooler) are all core special teamers that could potentially add value on defense. But if either Woodson or Byard goes down or struggles during the season, it's also key to have productive players waiting in the wings.

New England should look no further than Taylor Rapp, a free agent who's had plenty of experience playing in the AFC East. The former Los Angeles Rams and Buffalo Bills star has been on the open market since March, when the Bills let him go after three seasons of service.

Do The Patriots Tap Into Safety Market?

Though he was dealing with a knee injury last year that ended his 2025 season prematurely and forced him to land on IR, he could add versatility to a Patriots secondary that makes its money in that way.

Woodson, the Patriots' fouth round selection in 2025, instantly became a starter and has shown flashes in both coverage and run support. After Jaylinn Hawkins walked in free agency, the Patriots added Byard on a one-year contract. The league leader in interceptions from a year ago, Byard can be a centerfield-type safety who can ballhawk with the best of them.

Sep 17, 2023; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills safety Taylor Rapp (20) picks up a fumble by the Las Vegas Raiders in the fourth quarter at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

The former second rounder in Rapp has a little both of both worlds in his game. He's started 72 games during his NFL career since being drafted in 2019, and while his best football may be behind him, he could be just what the doctor ordered for a training camp depth piece.

What Taylor Rapp Could Bring To NE

Before he got hurt, Rapp had played 96% of the Bills' defensive snaps last season. In four of his other six seasons, he's played at least 775 defensive snaps. He was a key member of a Buffalo team that won back-to-back AFC East titles.

Part of the reason why Buffalo cut ties with Rapp wasn't because of his play. Sure, the injury didn't help his case, but he was cut as part of a cost-cutting measure. The Bills saved roughly $3 million in cap space by releasing Rapp, and the Patriots -- with their $36 million in cap space, according to Spotrac -- have room to bring in Rapp to the secondary.

Patriots de facto general manager Eliot Wolf has spoken about always attempting to better the roster any way possible. Bringing in Rapp, who has eight tackles in four career games against New England, could be a step in the right direction.

Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns, and so much more!