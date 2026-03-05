Patriots Can Leverage Depth After Not Tendering Alex Austin

The New England Patriots entered the offseason with eight free agent tender decisions to make ahead of next week's free agency period opening up, and now they've reportedly made two of them.

Two restricted free agents — offensive tackle Yasir Durant and cornerback Alex Austin — both did not have a tender placed on them, meaning they'll head into the offseason officially as unrestricted free agents. Durant didn't suit up for the team last season after spending it all on IR, so here's a look what what the Austin transaction means for the team going forward.

Austin would have been facing a $3.52 million tender had the Patriots placed it on him, a price a tad too expensive for a player who didn't have the greatest two years with the team. The Patriots brought him to the team back in 2023 as a depth player, and by the end of that dreadful season, he had become a fan favorite. He had intercepted Josh Allen in a late-season loss to the Buffalo Bills, and played very well in the season finale against the New York Jets.

But in 2024, injuries caught up to him. He missed eight games after suffering an ankle injury that landed him on IR. He finished the year with eight tackles and five passes broken up, and came into 2025 looking to bounce back with a new coaching staff.

Sep 7, 2025; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jack Bech (18) makes a catch against New England Patriots cornerback Alex Austin (28) during the first half at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images | Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images

Without Austin in the fold in 2025, that gave way for Charles Woods to step up for the Patriots. Originally brought to New England as a waiver claim last August, Woods carved out a role as the team's fourth cornerback and a top player on multiple special teams units.

In a Week 2 win against the Miami Dolphins, Austin struggled against wide receiver Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle, allowing a touchdown to each. After that game, his playing time on defense dwindled before a wrist injury sent him back to IR. Austin remained sidelined from November until the postseason, where he was activated for the final four playoff games.

On social media, Austin posted a thank you message to the New England fans, saying, "Forever love in New England! God’s Plan… looking forward to what he has next."

Who Is At CB For 2026?

Should the Patriots officially not bring Austin back for 2026, they're still in a fairly good spot position-wise. Christian Gonzalez, Carlton Davis and Marcus Jones are at the top of that depth chart, but a competition for the fourth and fifth cornerback jobs remain open. Young players, like Woods, Kobee Minor, Marcellas Dial and Brandon Crossley, are all under contract for next season.

The Patriots still have decisions to make when it comes to the following restricted or exclusive rights free agents: Quarterback Tommy DeVito (RFA), running back Deneric Prince (ERFA), fullback Jack Westover (ERFA), defensive tackles Jaquelin Roy (RFA) and Isaiah Iton (ERFA) and linebacker Jack Gibbens (RFA).

Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns, and so much more!