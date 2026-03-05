Patriots Not Tendering Veteran Free Agent OT

Offseason has begun for the New England Patriots, and they're continuing to retool their roster ahead of next week's new league year.

According to MassLive, the Patriots will not be giving veteran offensive tackle Yasir Durant a contract tender for 2026. Durant was a restricted free agent, but didn't play at all this past season.

The 27-year-old Durant was signed to the Patriots back in June after a fantastic season with the DC Defenders of the UFL. He was named to the All-UFL Team in 2024, helping his case to return to the NFL.

After he had signed the free agent contract, however, Durant suffered an injury and was placed on season-ending injured reserve at the end of July.

2025 wasn't the only time Durant had experience — or lack thereof — playing for New England. Back in 2021, the Patriots traded for Durant after his rookie season with the Kansas City Chiefs. The former undrafted free agent played in eight games with the Patriots, including making one start at right tackle. He would return in 2022 as a depth player along the offensive line, but was released ahead of the regular season.

May 23, 2022; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots offensive tackle Yasir Durant (70) walks to the practice field for the team's OTA at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

The cost of the restricted free agent tenders this season were $8,107,000 for a first round tender, $5,811,000 for a second round tender, and $3,547,000 for a "right of first refusal" tender. If these are picked up, should another team decide to sign that player during free agency, they would have to give their original team either a first or second round draft choice, or allow the team to match any new contract that player might receive on the open market.

Durant isn't the only restricted free agent that won't be receiving a contract tender this offseason. One day prior, it was announced that cornerback Alex Austin, who played in New England for just over two years as a reserve, wouldn't be getting a RFA tender.

Not tendering Durant isn't much of a surprise. Considering the players they have at his position (Will Campbell, Morgan Moses, Marcus Bryant, Caedan Wallace, Sebastian Gutierrez and Lorenz Metz) allows the Patriots to spend money at bigger name guys that help fill a need. Paying a little more thna $3 million for a player who hasn't suited up in any NFL preseason or regular season game in years wouldn't have been the smartest move.

Unrestricted free agency will open up next week at the start of the new league year at noon.

