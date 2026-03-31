Patriots Draft Preview: Adding Backup RB Would Be Smart

Rhamondre Stevenson and TreVeyon Henderson were a great two-man pairing for the New England Patriots' backfield in 2025. That will certainly continue into next season, where both players will have larger roles in an offense that clicked on the team's run to the Super Bowl.

After those two, it's a little murky. Antonio Gibson, last season's RB3, tore his ACL in Week 5 and was released last month. The rest of the room is cluttered with young players coming off injury and no real direction to make the 53-man roster as of now. There's going to be a running back drafted to New England during one of the seven rounds, but when?

Here's the second installment of the Patriots On SI Positional Draft Preview, where we examine the running back position and how it may evolve next season, and which potential backs could become valuable pieces one year from now.

Current Depth Chart:

Stevenson and Henderson remain the two workhorses. The power runner Stevenson had one of his best seasons a year ago, seemingly flipping a switch from his prior fumbling issues to become a true weapon in Josh McDaniels' offense. It took a bit for Henderson to carve out a role, but he eventually did -- highlighted by five touchdowns in a two-week span.

Behind that pairing is Terrell Jennings (who ended the season on short-term IR), Lan Larison (who missed the entire regular season with an injury) and Elijah Mitchell. As for fullbacks, Reggie Gilliam, Jack Westover and Brock Lampe will duel it out for the job, though the newly-signed Gilliam has the inside track.

Dec 14, 2025; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots running back Treveyon Henderson (32) runs the ball for a touchdown against Buffalo Bills safety Cole Bishop (24) in the first half at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | David Butler II-Imagn Images

Top Prospects:

The Patriots are not in a position to grab one of the top running backs in this year's class. Notre Dame's Jeremiyah Love will be gone within the first 15 picks, while Nebraska's Emmett Johnson and Arkansas' Mike Washington Jr. have strong day two candidacies.

New England doesn't need a workhorse back that early into the draft, so if any, the pick will come on day three.

It's time to look toward the middle of the pack, where a bunch of really solid, compact runners blend together. Nicholas Singleton (Penn State) is working his way back from an offseason injury, while Le'Veon Moss (Texas A&M), Jam Miller (Alabama) and J'Mari Taylor (Virginia) could all hear their names called.

Dec 20, 2025; College Station, TX, USA; Texas A&M Aggies running back Le'Veon Moss (8) runs the ball against the Miami Hurricanes during the second half at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

The thing about the Patriots' need for running back isn't for an everyday back, or even just a third down runner. Part of it will come down to who can help on special teams and pass protection when needed. That's where Navy's Eli Heidenreich and Clemson's Adam Randall can come into the picture as potential additions.

Final Pick Prediction:

McDaniels loves to utilize running backs out of the backfield, and Randall -- the converted wide receiver -- could be a nice offensive weapon to use as a gadget player. He's been one of the few reported "30" meetings with New England thus far, and could slide his way into the fourth round for the Patriots to pounce on.

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