Six Patriots Free Agents Who Could Still Re-Sign with New England

As legendary rocker, and longtime New England Patriots fan, Jon Bon Jovi and country music star Jennifer Nettles once sang, ‘Who says you can’t go home?”

Despite making notable waves in free agency in the early stages of the 2026 league year, the Pats still have a number of positions to address as they stock their roster for the upcoming season. In addition to the seven high-profile signings New England has made thus far, the Pats are still expected to fill perceived voids at offensive tackle, receiver and defensive line.

Though many intriguing names still remain on the open market, as well as via potential trades, there are a a few players who may find their way back to Foxborough, after spending their 2025 season in southern New England. Despite being recently released by the team, linebackers Anfernee Jennings and Jahlani Tavai will almost assuredly be continuing their respective football journeys elsewhere. Still, a handful of others may not be done with the Pats just yet.

With the initial NFL free agency frenzy has begun to slow down, the Pats may finally be ready to turn their attention back inward as they continue to build their 2026 roster. In that regard, here is a look at six former Patriots players at whom the team may direct its attention.

Stefon Diggs, WR

Throughout the regular season and into the playoffs, Diggs was one of the Patriots’ most productive pass-catchers, producing 1,013 yards on 85 catches and four touchdowns in 17 games this year — while adding 14 receptions for 110 yards and one score in the postseason.

Still, when taking Diggs’ age (he turns 33 in November) salary implications (his contract was set to increase to $26.5 million in 2026) and his impending legal issues under account, New England made the decision to move on from the talented wideout. Though he signed a three-year deal with New England last March, Diggs’ $20.6 million base salary in 2026 was not fully guaranteed. By cutting him before June 1, they saved $16.8 million, per Over The Cap.

Although the prospect of Diggs rejoining the Patriots is unlikely, executive vice president Eliot Wolf said the team could also revisit bringing Diggs back into the fold, while speaking with reporters earlier this week at Gillette Stadium.

“I wouldn’t say the door’s closed,” Wolf said, per MassLive. “I mean, again, we’re gonna look through every way we possibly can to help improve the team.”

Jack Gibbens, LB

Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; New England Patriots linebacker Jack Gibbens (51) during the first quarter in Super Bowl LX against the Seattle Seahawks at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Gibbens hit the open market earlier this week after the Patriots decided not to tender him as a restricted free agent. Has he been tendered, it would have been at the right of first refusal level, which would have earned him a one-year offer worth $3.52 million.

The 24-year-old more than proved his value this season, having compiled 43 solo tackles, four pass breakups, eight tackles for loss, three quarterback hits, one sack and a forced fumble. He aligned on 48 percent of the Patriots snaps on defense this season, while also contributing on 64 percent of their special teams plays. Most importantly, it was Gibbens who stepped in for injured starter Robert Spillane down the stretch as the primary communicator wearing the green dot on his helmet.

The 6-foot-3, 242-pound defender played his first to NFL seasons under coach Mike Vrabel with the Tennessee Titans, providing him with plenty of experience in the coach’s defensive system.

Thayer Munford, Jr., OT

Munford remains an unrestricted free agent, having turned in a serviceable year with the Pats in 2025. He appeared in five games for the Patriots in the regular season, starting two. He aligned on 100 offensive snaps as a reserve lineman, along with 30 special teams snaps.

Munford originally entered the NFL as a seventh-round draft pick by the Las Vegas Raiders in the 2022 NFL Draft out of Ohio State. The 6-foot-6, 331-pounder, was released by Las Vegas on Aug. 27. He was released by Cleveland from the 53-man roster on Oct. 13, and signed to the practice squad just two days later. Munford has played in 46 NFL games with 18 starts with 11 at right tackle, five at left tackle and two as a tackle-eligible tight end.

Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; New England Patriots offensive tackle Thayer Munford Jr. (74) before Super Bowl LX against the Seattle Seahawks at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Yasir Durant, OT

New England chose not tender Durant as a restricted free agent. The 27-year-old re-joined the Pats last summer following a stint with the UFL’s DC Defenders. Durant suffered an injury and was placed on the injured reserve at the beginning of training camp on July 31. He neither practiced nor played for the Patriots last season.

Listed at 6’6” and 331 pounds, Durant originally joined the Pats via trade with the Kansas City Chiefs in September 2021 for a 2022 seventh-round pick. The Philadelphia native appeared in seven games for the Patriots in 2021, making one start. In total, he took 95 offensive snaps for New England, logging one fumble recovery. He was ultimately waived by the Pats during final roster cuts in August 2022.

Jaquelin Roy, DT

Roy, 24, was placed on injured reserve in early August 2025 and did not suit up for a Patriots game day last season. He was originally signed by New England to the practice squad in Sept. 2024 and then signed to the 53-man roster in OTC.

The 6-foot-3, 305-pounder, originally entered the NFL as a fifth-round draft pick (141st overall) by Minnesota in the 2023 NFL Draft out of Louisiana State. He played in 12 games with one start last season for the Vikings and finished with eight total tackles. Roy was released by Minnesota in Aug. 2024. Roy played in six games with one start for New England in 2024 and has 17 total tackles and two sacks.

Oct 13, 2024; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots defensive tackle Jaquelin Roy (94) and New England Patriots defensive tackle Davon Godchaux (92) celebrate getting a sack against the Houston Texans during the second half at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images | Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

Deneric Prince, RB

Despite being an exclusive rights free agent, Prince was not tendered by the Pats, making him a free agent. He originally signed with New England on Aug. 10, 2025. However, he was waived on Aug. 12. The following day, he reverted to injured reserve.

The 25-year-old Prince spent five years in college split between Texas A&M and Tulsa before going undrafted in 2023. He initially signed with the Kansas City Chiefs, earning a ring as part of KC’s Super Bowl LVIII roster. He later signed with the Miami Dolphins practice squad in August 2024.

Prince’s signature performances came as a member of the Memphis Showboats of the UFL. He compiled 337 yards on the ground as well as 110 receiving yards, ultimately earning two touchdowns. Prince was also a contributor on special teams.

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