Patriots Get Huge Will Campbell Injury News Before Playoffs

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — The New England Patriots offensive line appears to be re-gaining the services of perhaps its most-valued component.

As they continue to bask in the glow of their 42-10 victory over the New York Jets — as well as clinching their first AFC East division crown since 2019 — Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel as revealed that rookie left tackle Will Campbell will begin practicing this week, thus triggering his 21-day window to return from injured reserve. The LSU product was placed on IR after suffering an MCL sprain during the Patriots 26-20 Week 12 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium.

Per league regulations, Campbell is eligible to return to in-game action for their Week 18 game against the Miami Dolphins. At present, the team’s expectation is that he will be ready for playoffs.

Throughout the Pats’ first 11 games, the fourth overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft has had his share of ups and downs. At times, Campbell has looked quite proficient in both pass protection and run blocking. However, he has also seen his share of difficulty when attempting to resist edge pressure. Still, the former LSU Tiger is willing to turn each success or setback into a valuable lesson. The rookie entered his injury period having allowed only five sacks and four total pressures on quarterback Drake Maye.

Arguably the top offensive lineman in this year’s class, Campbell possesses nearly every trait required of a pro. Still, the biggest question surrounding him is his arm length and wingspan measurements. Though he stands at 6'6" and weighs 319 pounds, he failed to meet the unofficial 33-inch length benchmark during the official measurement period at the NFL Scouting Combine — measuring in at 32 ⅝ inches. Fortunately, Campbell did meet the “requirement” of 33 inches during his pro day workout in March.

Campbell’s Return Will Bolster the Patriots Offensive Line

Oct 19, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; New England Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson (38) celebrates with offensive tackle Will Campbell (66) and wide receiver Mack Hollins (13) after scoring a touchdown against the Tennessee Titans during the second half at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

At his best, Campbell is not only a physical, technically proficient blocker, but also plays with a great deal of athleticism and agility in pass protection. Perhaps most notably, the 21-year-old is highly-regarded by his teammates and coaches for his exemplary leadership skills. Having scouted him extensively over the past few months, the Patriots brain trust seems confident that Campbell’s ability and skillset earned him the spot along what many expect to be a revamped offensive line.

Despite his absence on the field, Campbell was still a mainstay during team meetings and in organizational-building exercises throughout the past month. In fact, Campbell also joined the Pats on their recent road trips, opting to cultivate the camaraderie he has developed with Maye and his teammates — a point not lost on his head coach.

”I think that Will cares deepest about this team and the players on it,” Vrabel told reporters at Gillette Stadium. “Once he started feeling better, he asked to travel with us. I think served him well and helped him to be around this teammates,:

In Campbell’s absence, reserve lineman Vederian Lowe assimilated into the starting lineup at left tackle. Lowe is not only the longest-tenured offensive lineman among the Patriots reserves, but he is also their top option to replace Campbell in the starting lineup — especially given his previous history of starts for the Patriots at left tackle. Lowe’s size (6-foot-5, 315 pounds) and experience were crucial in helping to stabilize the line without Campbell in the lineup.

