Patriots Draft Profile: Jaishawn Barham to Set the Edge?

As the New England Patriots turn their attention to the 2026 NFL season, a particularly sharp eye will focused on defensive front seven prospects in the upcoming NFL Draft.

The Pats currently possess 11 selections, with several needs on their roster. Needless to say, they will be among the busiest and most-watched teams on draft weekend, which will begin on April 23 in Pittsburgh, Pa.

Though many within Pats Nation are clamoring for an upgrade to their corps of receivers, offensive line and depth at tight end, New England may be best served by adding some strength and speed to their defensive pass rush. Their unit ranked 19th in the league in pass-rush win rate during the regular season, and notably struggled to put pressure on Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold in their 29-13 loss in Super Bowl LX.

With linebacker K’Lavon Chaisson headed for the Washington Commanders via free agency, and given veteran Harold Landry’s injury history, New England could decide on bolstering its pass rush within the first two rounds. One name to watch closely is Michigan outside linebacker Jaishawn Barham.

After spending his first two collegiate seasons with the University of Maryland, Barham transferred to Michigan in December 2023. Entering his junior campaign, he was ranked as a top five linebacker in college football by media consensus. The 22-year-old started in all 13 games for the Wolverines in 2024 and finished second on the team with 66 tackles, including four tackles-for-loss and a sack. Last season, he switched to edge rusher, at which he started 12 games as a senior, finishing the season with 32 tackles, 10 tackles-for-loss, four sacks, one forced fumble, three pass-breakups and 21 quarterback pressures.

Jaishawn Barham Could Bolster the Patriots Pass Rush

Feb 26, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Michigan defensive lineman Jaishawn Barham (DL33) runs the 40-yard dash during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

At 6-foot-3 and 248 pounds, Barham possess both the size and the length to be a disruptive force for teams needing an upgrade at the edge — including the Patriots. The now ex-Wolverine turned in an impressive performance at the NFL Scouting Combine, running the 40-yard dash in 4.64 seconds, while logging a 10-foot-3 broad jump. With the Pats placing a premium on speedy, high-motor defenders, Barham could find an immediate niche on the club in an outside linebacker role.

Barham is at his best when blending his size, speed and length into a physical role on the field. With the versatility to align in multiple positions, he should find success when pressuring the passer. The District Heights MD native is also a top-flight tackler — having recorded 193 during his collegiate tenure, while missing only 24. When defending the run, Barham has routinely shown an ability to hold his position, while shedding the block when necessary.

Under the direction of head coach Mike Vrabel, defensive coordinator Terrell Williams and interim play-caller (and linebackers coach) Zak Kuhr, the Pats adopted an aggressive four-down style, which served them well throughout the year. With Kuhr having been promoted to the DC role for 2026 he may be the optimal suitor to instill the discipline Barham will need to succeed at the pro level, while continuing to cultivate his explosive playing style.

Given his recent rise across numerous draft boards, New England should be expected to consider selecting Barham as early as Day 2, with pick No. 63 in the second round.

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