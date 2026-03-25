Patriots Draft Profile: Is DT Kayden McDonald New Man in the Middle?

With the 2026 NFL Draft less than one month away, the New England Patriots are doing their due diligence in scouting positions of need.

Not only have the Pats vastly improved what had been a stagnant and unproductive offense prior to last season, they resurrected a defense which ranked within the top ten in several major categories. Under the direction of head coach Mike Vrabel, defensive coordinator Terrell Williams and interim play-caller (and linebackers coach) Zak Kuhr, the Pats adopted an aggressive four-down style, which served them well throughout the year.

Still, New England’s run defense struggled down the stretch, with its most glaring deficiencies coming to light in the playoffs. Coupled with their loss of interior offensive lineman Khyiris Tonga ot a free agent deal with the Kansas City Chiefs, it should come as no surprise that New England has scheduled a Top-30 Draft prospect visit with Ohio State defensive tackle Kayden McDonald.

McDonald, considered one of the most impressive linemen in this year’s draft class, was both a unanimous All-American and the Big Ten Smith-Brown Defensive Lineman of the Year award winner with the Buckeyes in 2025. Described as “themost physically dominant prospect in the 2026 NFL Draft by NFL Draft On SI’s Justin Melo — who also confirmed news of McDonald’s visit with the Patriots — is expected to be selected at some point within the first round of April’s draft.

At 6-foot-2 and 326 pounds, McDonald possesses the frame necessary to clog the middle and prevent the run. Last season, the Suwanee, GA compiled 65 tackles, nine tackles-for- loss, three sacks, and two forced fumbles. McDonald ranked first among college football’s defensive tackles with a 91.2 run defense grade from Pro Football Focus, and was credited with 30 run stops.

While his skill set translates well to all of his duties, McDonald shines when defending the run. He plays with a great deal of strength and power at the point of attack, allowing him to stand his ground against interior offensive linemen. The 21-year-old demonstrates the athleticism to make plays when recognizing the run from early in the snap. Though he still needs some work when it comes to executing his blocks, McDonald projects as a immediate contributor to the interior offensive line due to his ability to reset the line of scrimmage.

Kayden McDonald Would Solidify Patriots’ Interior Defensive Line

Feb 26, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Ohio State defensive lineman Kayden McDonald (DL21) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Although New England finished the season ranked sixth in rushing defense, adding a player of McDonald’s prowess will only help to bolster their run preventive unit. His blend of size, speed and athleticism should allow him to assimilate seamlessly into a line featuring Christian Barmore, Harold Landry III and Milton Williams.

Yet, McDonald’s value goes beyond the gridiron. His history of hard work and determination was felt throughout the Ohio State locker room — likely making him a welcomed addition to the Foxborough fold. Despite several draft pundits predicting that the now ex-Buckeye will have been chosen by the time the Patriots are to select at 31 overall, the Pats should act quickly to secure his services, should be available.

Having won a National Championship with Ohio State in 2024, McDonald hopes that some Lombardi trophy silver is in his not-so-distant future.

“They’re getting the most physical defensive tackle in the NFL Draft,” McDonald told Melo. “I’m going to elevate the room. I want to help the team win a Super Bowl. I believe my teammates are going to love me. I’m going to earn their respect.

“I come from a good family. I’m a good person first and foremost. I love the game of football. I’m ready to work. I don’t want anything handed to me. I want to earn it. That’s why I went to Ohio State. I wanted to earn my spot on that field.

“I want to make an instant impact in the NFL. To have that opportunity is a blessing and I don’t take it lightly. I want to play at the highest level. I’ve been dreaming about that forever. I know how rare the opportunity is … Me being one of those one percenters is a blessing and I don’t take it lightly.“

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