Patriots Draft Profile: Travis Burke Can Be Solid Backup

The New England Patriots could be in the market for a backup swing tackle in next month's NFL Draft, and one prospect is gaining traction in draft circles.

Memphis' Travis Burke -- a massive 6-foot-9 tackle who some think could be drafted as high as the third or fourth round -- has been a player linked to the Patriots during the process. He reportedly has a visit with the team on a "Top 30" meeting at the facility set for April.

"Burke is a tall tackle with plus drive-blocking talent for his body type," Lance Zierlein wrote earlier in the offseason. "He uses flexible hips and ankles, along with well-placed hands, to create leverage at the point of attack."

Will the Patriots select Burke with one of their 11 picks? Here's a look at some of the places where he wins and where he struggles -- plus how he can fit into New England's changing offensive line dynamic.

Feb 28, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Memphis offensive lineman Travis Burke (OL09) speaks to members of the media during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

Burke's Strengths:

The Memphis senior is a menacing figure on the end of the offensive line. Weighing in at 325 pounds, he has the body type to fit into any NFL offense. But it wouldn't matter much if he didn't put together good tape with his frame.

He's got strong hands and a good ability to get on defenders quick. His arms are long and his speed (he ran a 5.17 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine) means he's athletic enough to get him drafted. With Morgan Moses nearing the end of his NFL career -- he's 35 and doesn't have any guaranteed money on his contract after this year -- bringing in a young backup with size would be a wise decision.

Burke's Weaknesses:

Burke struggles with sustaining blocks, meaning he's good at creating contact once the ball is snapped, but doesn't always maintain his defender. Because of his lumbering size, he's sometimes slow out of his stance and is much better when he's in pass protection than in the running game.

He's likely not a starter in year one, or maybe not in his second season. But he's a raw enough prospect to mold into a productive swing tackle for the Patriots. Burke is sometimes slow to pick up stunts off the edge, but if he's used as an extra blocker on goal line packages, that wouldn't flare up as much.

What This Means For NE:

The Patriots have a deep offensive line heading into the draft, but the team's top backup spot still remains wide open. Behind Will Campbell and Moses on the depth chart, the defending AFC champions have James Hudson, Lorenz Metz, Sebastian Gutierrez and Marcus Bryant. Soon-to-be third year Caedan Wallace was drafted as an offensive tackle, but spent last season as a backup guard.

Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns, and so much more!