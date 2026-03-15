Patriots Add New Coach to Offensive Staff

As the collective eyes of the New England Patriots fanbase continue to be focused on free agency, the club is also fortifying its coaching staff for the upcoming NFL season.

The Pats, per a report from NFL insider Joseph Pasteris, are hiring former Florida assistant offensive line coach Jonathan Decoster to their offensive staff. Decoster, a former standout right tackle at the University of Louisiana, spent the last two seasons as assistant offensive line coach at Florida.

Though his official role and title have yet to be disclosed, a Patriots On SI source revealed that he is expected to work closely with current Pats’ offensive line coach Doug Marrone.

Decoster began his coaching career as a graduate assistant coach at Nevada in 2013, primarily focusing on the offensive line. In 2015, he joined the staff at West Virginia State, where he served in several roles, including offensive line coach and strength coach. He left WVSU in 2017 to accept a job as a graduate assistant tight ends coach at LSU for three years.

After serving as tight ends coach at Old Dominion in 2020, Decoster left college football to join the Cleveland Browns, where he served for three seasons as offensive quality control coach and later offensive assistant.

Decoster returned to collegiate ranks in 2024 to become the Florida Gators’ assistant offensive line coach. In addition to helping Florida’s line rank among the top-tier teams in the nation during his two years in Gainesville, he also helped coach former Gator center Jake Slaughter to a spot on First-Team All-American by the Associated Press in 2024, becoming just the third center in school history to earn the prestigious honor.

Following the departure of former assistant offensive line coach Robert Kugler — who left to become tight ends coach for the Pittsburgh Steelers — Decoster should play an integral role in helping to develop some of the Patriots young linemen, including left tackle Will Campbell and projected starting center Jared Wilson.

Patriots Continue to Add to Their Coaching Staff

Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel against the Seattle Seahawks during Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Decoster is the third reported addition to the Patriots’ coaching staff this offseason. New England previously added both B.J. Edmonds and Charles London in roles which have yet to be officially disclosed.

Edmonds, who had been hired as the running backs coach at Southern Miss back in January, was a defensive coach at Duke, where he primarily worked with the Blue Devils’ cornerbacks since March 2024. Prior to that, he was on the defensive staffs at Utah State and Kansas Wesleyan.

London, who most recently served as the New York Jets quarterbacks coach in 2025, was a quarterbacks coach and pass-game coordinator for Mike Vrabel’s Tennessee Titans in 2023. London also overlapped with Vrabel in Houston, where he served as the Texans’ running backs coach under Bill O’Brien. London served on several NFL staffs as a running backs coach, as well as his performance in that capacity under O’Brien at Penn State from 2013-14

The coaching additions highlight some of the recent remodeling done by New England to its coaching staff for 2026. The Pats recently announced a contract extension for special teams coordinator Jeremy Springer. Following the promotion of last season’s defensive coordinator, Terrell Williams, to a yet-to-be disclosed position on head coach Mike Vrabel’s staff, the inside linebackers coach was recently installed as his successor. Rather than search outside the organization for Kuhr’s replacement, Vinny DePalma was promoted from coaching assistant to Kuhr’s former role.

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