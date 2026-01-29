Patriots' History of Super Bowl Rematches

Super Bowl LX between the New England Patriots and Seattle Seahawks won't be the first time these two teams faced off in the NFL's biggest game. In fact, as many are already aware, these teams played in arguably the greatest Super Bowl 11 seasons ago.

The game, capped off by Malcolm Butler's improbable goal line interception of Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson, was the Patriots' fourth Super Bowl ring. Since then, the Seahawks have been chasing another appearance, while the Patriots have played in three more (winning a pair).

So what's the Patriots' history against teams they've already played in the Super Bowl? Here's a look.

Super Bowl XLVI vs New York Giants

Indianapolis 2/5/2012 New York Giants defensive end Osi Umenyiora (72) hits New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) on the final drive of Super Bowl XLVI at Lucas Oil Stadium. | TYSON TRISH / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The first installment of this matchup -- Super Bowl XLII -- doesn't need to be addressed. The then-18-0 Patriots were a win away from solidifying themselves as the greatest team in NFL history, but a Wild Card team from New York played spoiler.

Fast forward four seasons into the future, and we had the same predicament. The Patriots, once again, led by an MVP candidate in Tom Brady, were heavily favored in Super Bowl XLVI. The Giants rode the backs of another elite defense, pressuring Brady all night. New England scored just a single touchdown in the second half, and Ahmad Bradshaw's backwards-falling score to close it out, gave the Giants a 21-17 win, their second victory over the Patriots in as many matchups.

Super Bowl LII vs Philadelphia Eagles

Feb 4, 2018; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Philadelphia Eagles running back LeGarrette Blount (29) runs the ball late in the fourth quarter against New England Patriots defensive tackle Lawrence Guy (93) in Super Bowl LII at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Emmons-Imagn Images | Matthew Emmons-Imagn Images

Just like the Giants from 2011, the Eagles were also successful in the second installment. The first game -- where the Patriots win a nail biter in Super Bowl XXXIX -- was focused more on the defensive side of the ball. This time, it was all offenses.

Brady, the 2017 NFL MVP, threw for a record 505 passing yards. Nick Foles, replacing the injured Carson Wentz, threw for three touchdowns and caught another. The 41-33 score was the second-highest scoring Super Bowl ever (trailing just Super Bowl XXIX by one point).

The Eagles made the final stop, knocking down a hail mary attempt thrown towards Rob Gronkowski in the end zone to seal their first Super Bowl in franchise history.

Super Bowl LIII vs Los Angeles Rams

Feb 3, 2019; Atlanta, GA, USA; New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman (left) against the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LIII at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Finally. The Patriots finally won a Super Bowl rematch.

In a perfect way to encapsulate the Patriots' 20-year dynasty, the team they beat in the first one back in 2001 was the one they beat in the last one. Tom Brady didn't rack up the stats in this low-scoring affair, but made the throws that counted. His final toss to Gronkowski in a Patriots uniform set up the game's only touchdown by Sony Michel.

Defensively, the Patriots came to play. They kept the high-flying LA offense out of the end zone all night, holding them to just an early field goal. New England, with Bill Belichick and defensive coordinator Brian Flores calling plays, mixed blitzes and coverages all game to confuse Jared Goff and the Rams' offense. A Stephon Gilmore interception essentially sealed the deal on a 13-3 win.

