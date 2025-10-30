Patriots' Drake Maye Using Home Field Advantage vs. Falcons
After a rainy and cold football practice in Foxborough, New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye walked up to his typical media availability all smiles.
The quarterback had just finished his practice in misty weather and had one thing to say — "it's football weather."
Maye and the Patriots enter Week 9 with a streak of seven straight wins against the Atlanta Falcons. New England will host, using a rainy practice to their advantage with them now prepared for the home-turf matchup no matter the weather.
Maye enters the contest with a distinct advantage of his own — he is now just one of five quarterbacks to have tallied 200+ Pass Yards and a 100+ Pass Rating in 7 straight games.
The Patriots improved to a 6-2 record after their most recent 32-13 win against Cleveland last week for their fifth-straight win.
Drake Maye Shows Joy in Focus on Falcons
Maye and the Pats are also aware that the New England franchise are undefeated against the Falcons when hosting them at Gillette Stadium. This marks Atlanta traveling to New England for the third time overall and for the first time since a 23-7 New England win on Oct. 22, 2017.
All-time, the Patriots lead with a 10-6 record, including a 4-2 record in home games and 2-0 record in games played in Gillette Stadium.
Maye in particular has been showing strong, no matter what the weather is. The QB had his seventh straight game with a 100-plus passer rating after finishing with a 135.8 passer rating in the win against Cleveland. He will try for his eighth straight game this week against Atlanta to tie the Patriots team record and join Aaron Rodgers, Peyton Manning, Tom Brady and Lamar Jackson as the only players with at least an eight-game streak.
“There’s an athleticism to him that’s really cool … He’s really accurate from all different spots," head coach Mike Vrabel said of Maye's play as of late. "He’s really done a nice job so far spreading the football around. There’s an accuracy to him that’s been really good for us.”
It's worth noting that the Pats' record in a single season is eight straight games by Brady in both 2007 and 2010. The NFL record for a single season is 12 consecutive games by Rodgers in 2011. Maye has already proved his name is amongst the top in the league currently, but this latest accomplishment for him once hit we'll prove he belongs as an all-time league great.
