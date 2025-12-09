Patriots' HC Chimes in On Drake Maye and Wife's Baking Skills

New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye has made plenty of headlines across the NFL.

And for good reason. The quarterback has dominated throughout the season and led the Patriots to an 11-2 overall record, with plenty of stock being raised for Maye in potential MVP contention. The QB recently threw for 24 completions on 31 attempts for 282 yards and two touchdowns against the New York Giants.

Dec 1, 2025; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (10) passes the ball during the fourth quarter against the New York Giants at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | David Butler II-Imagn Images

Drake and Ann Maye Shine Online

But off the field, his wife — Ann Michael Maye — has become a social media star. Ann has been posting baking videos across her TikTok, with Maye even recently popping his head in a video as she was making sourdough bread. Ann is currently doing “Bakemas” videos, which have resulted in millions of likes.

Some goods Ann has made throughout "Bakemas" include Christmas tree dark chocolate peanut butter bars, Christmas sugar cookies, gingerbread men and oatmeal cream pies, among others.

Per her social profiles, Ann made New England-themed chocolate chip cookies ahead of gameday against the Giants. Her efforts have also captured the attention of Patriots' head coach Mike Vrabel, who has also chimed in on the hype surrounding Ann's baking skills.

"I had the apple crisp, uh, bar. Yeah. Delicious," Vrabel said of Ann Maye's baking talents on a recent edition of The Greg Hill Show. "Because she brings them in for the o-linemen."

Mike Vrabel on Ann Michael Maye’s baked goods.



🎥: @TheGregHillShow



“She brings them in for the O-lineman”



😭😭😭



Tremendous.



pic.twitter.com/y3JovAt25L — Savage (@SavageSports_) December 8, 2025

The baked good that Vrabel tried and is likely referring to are the oatmeal apple cinnamon crisps she made for the entire Patriots' offensive line, with guard Jared Wilson pointing out how quickly they were eaten and that they have quickly become a team favorite item.

Ann attended North Carolina alongside Maye. The pair tied the knot and got married just this past June 21, back in North Carolina. They also have known each other since their teenage years, both attending William A. Hough High School together — before the signal caller transferred to Myers Park High School.

Ann also stood by Maye's side as he was originally drafted to the Patriots at No. 3 overall in 2024.

"Drake, words cannot describe how proud I am of you. What an incredible blessing it has been to be by your side through all of this❤️ I love you and can’t wait for this next chapter! GO PATS!!❤️💙," Ann wrote on her Instagram.

Maye's recent support of Anne in her baking efforts comes as he's already thrown for 5,688 yards on the year alongside 28 touchdowns. Additionally, the former first-rounder has rushed for 740 yards and four touchdowns.

