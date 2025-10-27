Patriots WR Finally Breaks Out During Browns Beatdown
New England Patriots wide receiver Mack Hollins has proven to the fanbase he belongs on the Patriots' roster.
The receiver led the way in receiving yards — with 89 — against the Cleveland Browns in the eventual 32-13 win at Gillette Stadium. His seven receptions also marked the most of the Week 8 matchup. But, this dominant performance comes in the midst of Hollins' mere first season with the New England team.
Hollins was originally drafted as the No. 118 overall pick by Philadelphia back in 2017. The 32-year-old WR has since played for the Eagles, Miami Dolphins, Las Vegas Raiders, Atlanta Falcons, Buffalo Bills, and now finally, the Patriots.
He was acquired by new head coach Mike Vrabel and co. during free agency.
Mack Hollins Helps New England "Checkmate" Cleveland
Prior to play against Cleveland, Hollins had tallied 11 catches for 119 yards and two touchdowns on the season.
Hollins cleared walked into Foxborough, MA with a purpose against Cleveland. The former fourth-rounder showed up his Halloween costume a tad early — he was a bishop chess piece.
Bishops can move diagonally and are at their best in a chess match when they control the open and longer range diagonals. For football fans, the translation of this in receiver terms mean that he’s a versatile piece that can be moved in a number of ways as a weapon. Hollins was so committed to his role during play against Cleveland, but also as he walked in diagonally pregame.
And a weapon he was against the Browns with his previously references 89 receiving yards across seven catches (averaging 12.7) — bringing his season total so far to 208 yards.
Hollins' former career-high in yardage came in 2022 with Las Vegas for 690. His career-high in touchdowns was just last year for five, with him currently being on pace to easily set some new records.
The veteran wideout has been a valuable contributor in his first season with the Patriots both on and off the field; he has been a reliable situational receiving target for quarterback Drake Maye, which was especially the case in particular against Cleveland during an exciting 19-yard catch and run.
Hollins has always beat to his own drum, no matter what team the former North Carolina standout has been with. And while he showed his fun off the field, he clearly means all business with the Patriots while on it.
