Patriots Draft Namdi Obiazor: Reach or Steal in Sixth Round?

The New England Patriots had a need for linebacker in this year's draft, and they satisfied that itch by pulling the trigger on TCU's Namdi Obiazor with the 212th overall selection. The versatile player -- who once played defensive back in college -- was the lone linebacker pick in this year's draft for New England, and hearing his name called was a relief for him.

"It was just a weight lifted off my shoulders," Obiazor told reporters after being selected. "Kind of just a good moment just to be around family and finally achieving my goal and dreams."

It was known that the Patriots were going to wait until the third day to select an off-ball linebacker. But did they wait too long? Obiazor has an interesting story, according to vice president of player personnel Ryan Cowden, one that warranted being picked in the sixth round.

"He started out at Iowa Western and has really worked his way into a good player at TCU and was at the Senior Bowl and really good testing numbers," Cowden said.

With other potential fits still on the board, it begs the question: Was the Obiazor selection a reach, or a steal by the scouting department?

Here's where popular online big boards had the TCU linebacker ranked heading into the NFL Draft:

Feb 25, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; TCU linebacker Namdi Obiazor (LB18) speaks during the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

By all accounts -- at least according to draft experts online -- the Patriots reached heavily on Obiazor.

He's an older prospect that started out at the JUCO level. His time at Iowa Western Community College had him starting out as a defensive back. That versatility has helped him become a sound tackler all across the field for a defense. Once he transferred to TCU, his talent on special teams and an opening at linebacker earned him more playing time.

"I'd say, an opening at that linebacker spot, one of the older dudes left to the league, and that's kind of when my coaching staff made the decision," Obiazor said. "They asked me to have a position change, and I knew my coaches pretty much wouldn't be asking me to do the position change if I wasn't able to do it. But I felt like it definitely helped being a former DB."

Although New England picked Obiazor, there were other players still available that could have been great fits. LSU's Harold Perkins Jr. went three slots later to the Atlanta Falcons, Indiana's Aiden Fisher was drafted in the middle of the seventh round to the Houston Texans and Buffalo's Red Murdock was taken with the final pick in the draft. All three of those players had extremely productive college careers, and could have been solid players for the Patriots as rookies.

Verdict?

It's hard to really pinpoint whether a player is a "reach" or "steal" before they've even stepped onto the field for their first practice. For Obiazor, the selection felt like a bit of a reach in terms of where he was ranked on plenty of draft boards.

But like every draft prospect that comes through the building in Foxboro, it's up to him to make his draft slot worth it for the Patriots.

"Our special teams coaches took a look and had a lot of positives to say about Namdi's projections as a special teams player," Cowden said. " That's important at the linebacker position, as you know. So, we thought he fit the profile of that and I'm excited to work with him."

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