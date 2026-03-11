Patriots Sign Former Dolphins TE to Three-Year Contract

The New England Patriots are strengthening their tight end positional group by signing a key contributor from a divisional rival.

The Patriots have reportedly agreed to terms on a three-year contract with former Miami Dolphins tight end Julian Hill, per NFL Network. The 25-year-old has spent his entire three-year career with the Dolphins.

Hill was not tendered as a restricted free agent this offseason. The Miami Herald's Barry Jackson further clarified that the Dolphins offered Hill a deal under the $3.5 million tender, and he turned it down. As a result, he became an unrestricted free agent at the start of the league year on Mar. 11.

After going unselected in the 2023 NFL draft, Hill was signed by the Dolphins as an undrafted free agent after a five-year college career at Campbell University. He made their final roster as a rookie, being the first Campbell player to make an NFL roster In his first season with the Dolphins, Hill made a total of 15 appearances, catching 6 passes for 48 yards. Throughout his tenure in Miami, Hill compiled 33 catches for 288 yards.

Julian Hill isa Solid Fit for the Patriots Offense

Jul 23, 2025; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Miami Dolphins tight end Julian Hill (89) looks on during training camp at Baptist Health Training Complex. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Although New England’s tight ends positional group is in good hands with team captain Hunter Henry at the helm, the free agency loss of TE2 Austin Hooper to the Atlanta Falcons — coupled with the fact that Henry is on the unfortunate side of 30 years of age — could force the Patriots' hand to seek a long-term option at tight end.

With the Patriots expected to increase their usage of 12-Personnel [aligning two tight ends] in 2026, they would help to solidify a position which will continue to play a major role in Maye’s development. Hill will now join a tight endage positional group which consists of Henry, C.J. Dippre, Marshall Lang and Jack Westover — who plays a hybrid tight end/fullback role.

Despite an expectation-shattering performance in 2025, the Pats are eager to turn the page from a 14-3 finish — as well as their deepest playoff run since 2019 — to begin their defense of both divisional and conference titles.

As the Patriots continue to clear their palate of the bitter taste left by their 29-13 loss to the Seattle Seahawks in Super Bowl LX, they already have their sights set on 2026.

With the NFL year now underway, all 32 NFL teams, including the Pats, are continuing to evaluate their rosters for the upcoming season. For the Patriots, the on-field defense of their 2025 AFC championship will begin on April 20 — when the team will reconvene for the start of their offseason workout program.

