Five Tight Ends Patriots Could Sign In Free Agency

With more than $40 million to spend in free agency, the New England Patriots have plenty of resources to go out and spend next month. One of the positions that could of need is tight end, where the top of last season's depth chart is getting up there in age.

Hunter Henry paced the room with a career-high 768 yards to go with a team-high seven touchdowns. But he's now 32 and entering what will be the final season on his contract. Behind him in Austin Hooper, who is slated to hit free agency after two seasons with New England.

There's depth on the roster — CJ Dippre, Marshall Lang and Brock Lampe (fullback) — but it certainly won't be enough if the Patriots want to compete for another trip to the Super Bowl. With both needs for a productive pass catcher and someone who can chip in as an in-line blocker, the Patriots have a few names that they could dig into signing for 2026.

Isaiah Likely

Jan 19, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Baltimore Ravens tight end Isaiah Likely (80) runs the ball after making a catch during the first quarter against the Buffalo Bills in a 2025 AFC divisional round game at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images | Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

The Everett, Massachusetts, native, fanned the flames when he liked an Instagram comment about him returning home next season. Sitting behind Mark Andrews for all of his career with the Baltimore Ravens, the explosive, but often unreliable player could turn into a big-time weapon for a red zone passing offense as a full-time player. The 25-year-old could certainly work well as the Patriots' TE2, while growing into a larger role in the process.

Charlie Kolar

Dec 21, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens tight end Charlie Kolar (88) runs the ball against the New England Patriots during the first half of the game at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mitch Stringer-Imagn Images | Mitch Stringer-Imagn Images

Behind Andrews and Likely on Baltimore's roster was Kolar, who figures to be more of a blocking tight end than a pass catching one. Since being drafted in 2022, he's never caught more than 10 passes in a season and formulates more into an offense looking to run the ball. Should he sign with the Patriots, it would certainly be for a two-year deal, heavy with incentives for on-field production. He'd be a great fit as a Hooper replacement.

Cade Otton

Jan 3, 2026; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Cade Otton (88) runs against Carolina Panthers safety Tre'von Moehrig (7) in the second half at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Otton is a little of both worlds when it comes to both passing and blocking ability. He was a reliable target for Baker Mayfield with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, often exploding for plenty of big plays. There was also lulls in his game as a weapon, mainly being used as a blocker. Otton's a great route runner in the seam, recording 1,172 yards over the past two seasons.

David Njoku

Nov 30, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku (85) warms up before the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-Imagn Images | Scott Galvin-Imagn Images

One of the best tight ends in Cleveland Browns history, Njoku publicly announced he wouldn't be returning in 2026. The fit for New England is obvious, and it helps that Mike Vrabel crossed paths with him when he was a coaching consultant in 2024. Njoku has always had a knack for the end zone, but was phased out of the Browns' offense last season after rookie Harold Fannin Jr. took his place.

Noah Fant

Nov 2, 2025; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals tight end Noah Fant (86) reacts during player introductions before the game against the Chicago Bears at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | Katie Stratman-Imagn Images

An interesting one here. Fant had a career-low 288 yards in his lone season with the Cincinnati Bengals, and will be turning 29 next November. But he's been reliable and productive in the two spots he was in before that (Denver Broncos, Seattle Seahawks). He wouldn't be signed to rack up the stats, but can help establish more of a veteran presence in the room.

