Patriots Free Agency Mailbag: Best New Addition?

With the initial free-agency frenzy beginning to wane throughout the NFL, the New England Patriots may finally begin to take stock into their remodeled roster for the upcoming 2026 season.

Despite making notable waves in free agency in the early stages of the new league year, the Pats still have a number of positions to address as they stock their roster for the upcoming season. In addition to the eight high-profile signings New England has made thus far, the Pats are still expected to fill perceived voids at offensive tackle, receiver and defensive line.

In that regard, New England’s brain trust will undoubtedly continue moving forward at a swift pace as they look to defend both their division and conference titles. The club will also keep a sharp focus on the upcoming 2026 NFL Draft, set to kick off on April 23.

As Pats Nation continues to keep close watch on the team’s latest moves, Patriots On SI is proud to once again open its mailbag to answer some of the most pressing questions

“Who do you think is the best free agent the Patriots picked up? Also, which player that the Patriots lost to free agency would you like to have kept?”

From: Joel Shapiro (@joelshapiro20 on X)

Thank you for the great questions, Joel. Let’s start with the Pats’ “best” free agent addition. While the answer to this question cannot fairly be answered until we have an adequate sample of on-field performance, I would say my “favorite” signing thus far would be Alijah Vera-Tucker to be the team’s new starting left guard. Granted, the tune of a $42 million contract over three years for a player with a questionable injury history may be a bit high-pitched. Yet. the Pats have wisely protected themselves in allowing for Vera-Tucker’s release in 2027 if his health does not cooperate. Should they decide to part ways with the 26 year-old, they can actually create as much as $4.5 million in cap space in 2027.

Still, in attempting to remain the eternal optimist, Vera-Tucker is seemingly well-poised to find success in New England. In 2024, he allowed the third-lowest pressure rate among right guards (4.3%, min. 250 pass blocks) in 2024, per NextGenStats. He was given a 74.5 Pass Blocking Grade, a 76.3 Run Blocking Grade, while being credited with a 2.8% pressure rate among all guards, per Pro Football Focus. If the USC product can produce similar results this season, the Pats’ ability to protect quarterback Drake Maye will be markedly better than they were last year.

As for the now ex-Patriot which will be the hardest to see wearing a different uniform, Khyiris Tonga remains atop the list. He was also one of the Pats’ most effective run defenders, showcasing his size and his speed to aid New England’s run preventive unit. Additionally, the Pats’ tackle showcased his talents in the game’s remaining two phases, both as a special teamer and a part-time fullback/blocker in jumbo packages on offense. In fact, Tonga took part in 14 offensive plays, helping to fortify New England’s blocking unit.

Having signed a three-year contract with the Kansas City Chiefs worth $21 million total, it appears that Tongs could have been kept within the Foxborough fold at a price that should have been palatable to the Patriots.

Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; New England Patriots defensive tackle Khyiris Tonga (95) against the Seattle Seahawks during Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

“What’s the story with Caeden Wallace? Is he in the ‘witness protection program?’ I hear about needing o-line help and having to eventually get another right tackle. But never hear his name. He is still on the team and has not been. So, why?”

From: Mike Stand (@troxellberg on X)

Hi Mike. Great question on Caedan. In some ways, I share your curiosity. Although he was a healthy scratch for much of the regular season, Wallace could be called into action if the Patriots are unsuccessful in adding some veteran help to support either Will Campbell or Morgan Moses. In 2024, the Penn State product played in six games (making one start) while aligning on 129 snaps on offense.

Wallace’s college film is solid — and provides a staring basis for the Pats’ selecting the 6-foot-5, 315-pounder in the third round [68 overall] in the 2024 NFL draft. He was named an honorable mention All-Big Ten Conference while starting all 13 games, allowing only one sack in 2023 for the Penn State Nittany Lions. He ended his collegiate career with 40 starts, all at right tackle.

Though some may still be a bit hesitant to embrace Wallace’s possible shift to the left side, it is important to remember that he took significant reps at left tackle during rookie minicamp and training camp during his rookie season. The possibility of releasing Wallace before the start of training camp does exist, especially if New England addresses the position extensively through the upcoming draft. However, should he remain with the team into late July, Wallace should be given a chance to compete for a swing reserve spot on their 53-man roster.

Jul 23, 2025; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots offensive tackle Caedan Wallace (70) walks to the practice field for training camp at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

“Assuming Harold Landry can stay healthy all year, will the pass rush be better this year? In my opinion, the best case is just slightly better than 2025 as the roster stands now. I think the Pats need to go edge at No. 31.”

From: UnfailingMonk (@unfailingmonk.bsky.social on BlueSky)

Thank you for the great question. Heading into the start of free agency, I identified the pass rush as the area on the Patriots roster in greatest need of attention. While it should be noted that New England’s defensive front was far from its biggest problem in 2025, the need for some youthful strength and speed in this area is one that needed to be addressed.

As you mentioned, Landry, who was hampered down the stretch by a knee injury he suffered in Week 13, could use some help along the edge in the form of a full-time pass rusher. The team finished tied for 26th in the NFL in sacks (35). The pass rush continued their struggles in the team’s 29-13 loss to the Seattle Seahawks in Super Bowl LX — managing only one sack on Seattle quarterback Sam Darnold.

Though the signing of former Titans’ defender Dre’Mont Jones adds some much-needed size and strength to the Pats’ front seven, I agree with you in your assessment that they will look to bolster the pass rush with their first pick in this April’s draft. Texas A&M’s Cashius Howell is likely to be atop the club’s wish list. However, he may not be there for the Pats to select at No. 31. In that regard, other names to watch are Oklahoma’s R. Mason Thomas, Miami’s Akheem Mesidor and Missouri’s Zion Young.

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Romeo Doubs (87) celebrates a first down reception against the Chicago Bears in the fourth quarter during their wild-card playoff football game Saturday, January 10, 2026, at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois. | Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

“On a scale of 1-10 with 10 being excellent, how do you score the Pats’ efforts into free agency so far?”

From: Ed Helinski (@MrEd315 on X)

Hi Ed. Thank you for asking a really great question. These are always though to answer in advance of seeing the complete product on the field, the Pats have done a great job of remodeling a team which won 14 games last season — and delivered their deepest playoff run since 2018-19. New England entered the leagu year with perceived roster voids at pass rush, offensive line, receiver, tight end and saftey. The Pats addressed each one, and arguably upgraded their talent level at most.

In addition to my admiration for Vera-Tucker’s addition, the signings of receiver Romeo Doubs, fullback Reggie Gilliam and safety Kevin Byard have the chance to significantly enhance the Patriots’ performance at those respective positions. The signing of tight end Julian Hill may not have moved the needle with the national pundits. However, New England’s deal with the ex-Miami Dolphin indicates that the 6-foot-4, 251-pound blocker will play a notable role in New England’s run blocking this season.

Though the Patriots still have needs which require attention, their balance of wise financial investment and insight on-field talent identification set them up for a solid return on investment in 2026 and beyond. On that basis, I would rate their offseason, to date, at an 8, of 10.

Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns, and so much more!