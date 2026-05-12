Patriots WR Romeo Doubs Isn't Worried About Schedule, Possible Revenge Game

FOXBORO --- The 2026 NFL Schedule Release is set to be unveiled later this week, and New England Patriots wide receiver Romeo Doubs won't be tuned in.

The free agent signing told reporters he isn't into schedule rumors and once the Patriots' 2026 schedule is announced, then he'll pay attention.

"Not really into the rumors," Doubs said. "The schedule comes out, it'll be very clear for me to see just who our opponents are."

The Patriots signed Doubs to a massive four-year contract in free agency back in March after he spent four seasons with the Green Bay Packers. As luck would have it, the Packers are scheduled to be one of the eight teams coming to New England to play a regular season game at Gillette Stadium.

It's a perfect recipe for a revenge game. Doubs, however, doesn't view it like that at all.

Oct 9, 2023; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Green Bay Packers wide receiver Romeo Doubs (87) carries the ball against the Las Vegas Raiders in the second half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

"Green Bay took care of me. You know, it wouldn't be a reason for me to have that type of pressure against them, because again, my career started there," Doubs said. "They taught me the foundation of football, how football works, situational football.

"Just understanding complimentary football, how teams can be, just the overall game in general. They showed me the ropes in that area. And again, I didn't know that we played them this year, but ... it's not even like that."

Instead, Doubs continues to be diving into the Patriots' playbook, one that he's been putting his head in since he signed with the team. While the language is far different from what he's heard with the past with Green Bay, Doubs says his adjustment has been "right on time."

Green Bay Won't Be A Revenge Game For Doubs

"Very different," Doubs admitted. "Some things a little bit. It's just some concepts may be called this, but in Green Bay it meant this. So I have to get used to leaving that alone and then diving into what we got."

He credited fellow wide receivers DeMario Douglas, Kyle Williams and Efton Chism III for helping him learn the plays, and praised offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels as well. Doubs has also started to create a bond with the man throwing him passes.

"Very poised guy, very energetic," Doubs said about Drake Maye. "All about ball. That's just something I really appreciate just being around him. I mean, he's an amazing dude, amazing quarterback in this league. And like I said, I just look forward to just continuously building and understanding this offense just one day at a time."

Doubs will look to become a go-to target for Maye and the Patriots, whether they're playing the Packers or not this fall.

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