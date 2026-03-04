Patriots Get Asking Price for A.J. Brown

If the New England Patriots want to acquire wide receiver AJ Brown in a trade with a Philadelphia Eagles this offseason, they now know what they'd need to pony up.

According to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo, the Eagles are asking for a future first round pick and a second round pick in return for Brown — similar to what the New York Jets got for Quinnen Williams (a first rounder, a second rounder and a player).

The price? Fairly steep for a player who didn't seem like his normal last season with Philadelphia. He's under contract for a few more seasons, and the Eagles are still just two years removed from a Super Bowl title. They don't feel all that pressured to make a deal.

"I think that at the end of the day, you know there's a lot of conversations in the offseason about players on your team on other teams," Eagles general manager Howie Roseman said at the NFL Combine. "You know that's really the job, that's the fun part about the offseason is the opportunities to improve your team, the opportunities to make trades, but at the end of the day, we're trying to get better, and it's hard to do that if you're just subtracting great players.

But the Patriots, who have surprisingly found themselves in a Super Bowl window, have the shot to fully capitalize on what has become an escalated rebuild. Drake Maye is playing at an MVP level on a rookie contract, the new coaching staff under Mike Vrabel has done wonders and the fan base is full bought in.

That being said, trading for Brown — a noted Patriots fan growing up, and avid supporter of Vrabel from their time in Tennessee — at that price point would be disastrous.

The Patriots are more than just a top-flight wide receiver away from a Super Bowl win. Offensive line struggles throughout the playoffs put Maye on the ground an NFL-record 21 times. Edge rushers struggled to create consistent pressure against the Seattle Seahawks. The tight end room is looking pretty thin once you look at what 2027 is expected to bring (Hunter Henry is set to hit free agency).

So is trading away two top-70 picks for a wideout right now truly worth it? Not at all.

The Patriots Should Not Make This Trade

Should that price tag dip, maybe to a third rounder, then the conversation could be had for New England. But that 31st overall pick can help plug up one of the holes the Patriots currently have, and as much as Brown can help the offense continue to rack up points, there needs to be a grounded effort to win both in the short and long term.

"We’re going to explore every avenue to try to improve the team. We filled a lot of needs last year and we’re still building," Patriots executive vice president of player personnel Eliot Wolf told reporters at the NFL Combine.

Remember, Stefon Diggs remains under contract for two more years — though his cap hit is hefty, it doesn't mean he is guaranteed to be released. It would be cheaper to keep Diggs on his contract ($26.5 million in 2026) then it would be to acquire Brown ($23 million in 2026, plus whatever picks traded away).

The Patriots should be aggressive in free agency and the draft, but at the cost of potentially giving up important draft capital, that's where I draw the line.

