Rob Gronkowski Began 'Tearing Up' After Patriots HOF Induction

In proper Rob Gronkowski fashion, the legendary tight end completed his first press conference as a member of the New England Patriots Hall of Fame from his new boat.

It had been announced earlier that morning that Gronkowski had been voted in by the fans, the 38th member to earn the team's iconic red jacket. When he got the news from Patriots owner Robert Kraft the night before, the larger-than-life tight end became emotional.



"It was through a voicemail from RKK, one of the greatest owners in all of sports, that what he's done for the Patriots franchise is just indescribable," Gronkowski told the media on a vide conference. "I listened to it at about 10:30 p.m. last night, and I started tearing up a bit. I mean, it's such a prestigious honor to be inducted into the Patriots Hall of Fame, especially as a first ballot.

"When I listened to the voicemail last night, it was a very special one, and I'm going to keep the voicemail forever. It's one of the only few voicemails I'll keep for the rest of my life."

It was the fourth-straight season that a three-time Super Bowl champion with the Patriots has been inducted. Two of Gronk's teammates, Julian Edelman and Tom Brady, were inducted the past two seasons. In 2023, now-head coach Mike Vrabel was inducted.

.@RobGronkowski is on his new boat for his HOF press conference 💀😂 pic.twitter.com/34k4PHmr8D — New England Patriots (@Patriots) April 29, 2026

Gronkowski — lovingly known as "Gronk" — played for nine seasons with the Patriots after being drafted in 2010. He was part of nine AFC East-winning teams, five AFC Championship-winning teams and three Super Bowl-winning teams with New England.

In a statement, Kraft said Gronkowski's lively personality should and will also be part of his upcoming induction.

"Rob Gronkowski's performance on the field was extraordinary, but it was his infectious energy and consistently positive presence that truly set him apart," Kraft wrote. "He always brightened everyone's day. He earned the respect of coaches and teammates through his work ethic, preparation and unselfish approach, while redefining what it meant to play his position ... We look forward to celebrating his induction into the Patriots Hall of Fame and, in time, the Pro Football Hall of Fame."

Rob Gronkowski Shares Team First Mentality Regarding Hall of Fame Induction

In addition, Gronkowski said he feels several of his 2010s teammates will eventually be inducted into the Patriots Hall of Fame. While he now joins his teammates in Edelman and Brady, he's certain others will join him in the halls of the Hall.

New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski (87) attempts to push off Tennessee Titans linebacker Wesley Woodyard (59) after a big gain during the AFC Divisional Round playoff game at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass., Jan. 13, 2018. | George Walker IV / Tennessean.com / USA TODAY NETWORK

“It just shows we were all in it together," Gronkowski said.

"Gronk" totaled 521 receptions for 7,861 yards and 79 touchdown receptions in the regular season, and posted 81 receptions for 1,163 yards and 12 touchdowns in the postseason. He still ranks first in Patriots history with 80 total touchdowns (79 receiving and one rushing), and his 7,861 receiving yards are second in team history, trailing just Hall of Fame wide receiver Stanley Morgan.

He finished his career ranked sixth among all tight ends with 9,286 receiving yards and third with 92 touchdown receptions — easily earning the vote into the Patriots Hall of Fame from the fanbase on the first ballot. And even if Gronkowski was expecting this outcome, it still caught him by surprise.

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