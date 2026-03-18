Former Patriots Captain to Deliver Providence College Commencement

More than two years after announcing his NFL retirement, former New England Patriots team captain Matthew Slater continues to be an inspiration.

Having spent his entirety of his gridiron tenure with New England, Slater became one of the NFL’s most respected players, both on and off the field. In fact, he was often considered the standard to which his teammates (and even his coaches) held themselves accountable.

Accordingly, Slater will be lending his wisdom, counsel and insight to the next generation of southern New England’s brightest by serving as the featured speaker at Providence College’s 108th commencement exercises. In addition to his time on the gridiron, he will also speak extensively Slater Family Foundation, which both he and his wife Dr. Shahrzad Ehdaivand Slater which supports the arts, culture, humanities, and recreation,

Growing up in southern California, Slater was no stranger to the concepts of faith, athletic excellence and community service — all three of which remain key tenets for both the Patriots and Providence College. His father, Jackie Slater, was an All-Pro offensive lineman for the Los Angeles Rams from 1976-1995. He is also a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Unsurprisingly, Matthew followed in his father’s footsteps, and became quite the professional himself. Using the example set by his father, Matthew quickly developed a love for the fundamentals and nuances of the game — revealed that he always called ‘heads’ during the coin toss, just as his father did during his playing days.

On the field, Slater clearly lived up to his father's legacy, and then some. Selected by New England in the fifth-round of the 2008 draft, he is a 15-year NFL veteran, having played his entire career with the Patriots. A 13-time team captain, he has earned two first-team All-Pro selections (2016, 2019), three second team All-Pro (2017, 2020, 2021) and 10 Pro Bowl nods, the most by a special teamer in NFL history.

Matthew Slater Will Forever Be a Patriot

Sep 13, 2020; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft greets wide receiver Matthew Slater (18) before the start of the game against the Miami Dolphins at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | David Butler II-Imagn Images

In addition to his love of football, the elder Slater passed his deep Christian faith to his son; a virtue to which he remains most diligent. Whether it be leading a pregame prayer, or simply performing a random wellness check on one of his teammates, Patriots players look to Slater for guidance and support. While always setting the standard on the field, he takes his greatest pride in the spiritual example he sets each and every day.

His legacy of leadership extends to his commitment to changing lives and strengthening communities. In 2020, Slater and his wife founded the Slater Family Foundation. During the COVID-19 pandemic, the Slaters adopted a fifth-grade class at the William D’Abate Elementary School in Providence — providing financial, logistical and emotional support during one of the most tying times in the nation’s history.

To this day, his work on and off the football field exemplifies character, selflessness, and the importance of being a good teammate. He was recognized numerous times by the Patriots, the NFL, and other organizations for community service.

For his efforts, Slater has been rightfully recognized. He received the Bart Starr Award, which recognizes outstanding character and leadership in the NFL, and the Art Rooney Award, which recognizes outstanding sportsmanship on the playing field. The Patriots honored him with the 11th Ron Burton Community Fundraiser Award in 2013 for his commitment to community service. Among his notable initiatives was a 2016 “pop up” fundraiser that raised more than $60,000 for Samaritan’s Purse to assist victims of Hurricane Matthew in the Carolinas and Haiti. Slater also took part in Compassion International’s “Fill the Stadium” initiative in 2021 to support children impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The undergraduate ceremony for the Class of 2026 will take place at the Amica Mutual Pavilion in downtown Providence, Rhode Island on Sunday, May 17, 2026, at 11 a.m. The address will not be the first time that Slater has addressed a PC gathering. In January 2025, he was the featured speaker at the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration at the College.

Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns, and so much more!