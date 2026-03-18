Patriots Legend Tom Brady Gives Eye-Opening Olympics Update

Legendary New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady has become a vocal supporter of the growth of flag football, even participating in the upcoming Fanatics Flag Football Classic on March 21. It's being used as a ramp-up period for the introduction of flag football in the 2028 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles, and Brady — who's known to come out of retirement once before — was asked about a possibility of returning to the field.

Speaking on Good Morning America this week, the seven-time Super Bowl champion left the door open, but not by a lot.

"I would never say never," Brady said, via People.com. "It is probably unlikely, just so you know."

Tom Brady: U.S. Olympian?

While Brady would be a fantastic pick for a non-contact sport to represent the United States on the world stage, the Patriots Hall of Fame inductee said it would be better for one of the NFL's current stars to lead the way.

"I think for these young guys, it’s good for them to do it," Brady continued. "If I ever wanted to come in as an advisory role, as a coach, something like that, that’s probably better suited for me."

Dec 10, 2012; Foxboro, MA, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) throws a pass against the Houston Texans at Gillette Stadium. The Patriots defeated the Texans 42-14. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee/Image of Sport-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

"I’ll let the young Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen get out there and try to win a gold medal for the U.S," Brady said, continuing to mention how he's happy with his life off of the football field.

Brady remains the top color commentator for FOX, while also staying his minority ownership role with the Las Vegas Raiders. His job in the front office made headlines earlier this month, when ESPN reported that Brady declined to trade edge rusher Maxx Crosby to the Patriots before sending him to the Baltimore Ravens. Patriots executive vice president of player personnel Eliot Wolf declined that report to reporters.

"I love my Fox job, I love doing my broadcasting — a big commitment to that," Brady said. "I love the NFL, I love the Raiders, I love working on that and different projects I have. So I have a lot going on."

Patriots fan would certainly be thrilled to see the five-time Super Bowl MVP suit up and represent his country with a red, white and blue jersey when the Olympics come to the United States in 2028, but it doesn't appear that will be the case. Instead, they can hope for some of New England's current stars (Drake Maye and Marcus Jones both have Olympic-like qualities) make the squad instead.

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