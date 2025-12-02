Patriots Dominate Giants in First Half

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — The New England Patriots are attempting to continue their winning ways against the New York Giants in a Week 13 showdown at Gillette Stadium.

The Patriots (10-2) enter this matchup on the heels of a 26-20 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals. Conversely, the Giants (2-10) are fresh off a 34-27 Week 12 loss to the Detroit Lions. A victory over New York this week will give the Patriots their 11th win of the season while also extending their winning streak to 10 straight.

The Pats and Giants have each had their share of ups and downs during this matchup. Patriots quarterback Drake Maye has looked every bit the part of an MVP candidate, having completed 16-of-20 passes for 208 yards with two touchdowns thus far, with the Giants set to have the ball to begin the second half.

In that vein, here is a look at the action from the first half from Foxborough, where the Pats hold a 30-7 lead.

First Quarter: Patriots Dominate Early

New England provided the night’s first points, traveling 49 yards on 12 plays on the opening drive. While the Patriots moved the ball well, as evidenced by Maye’s 13-yard completion to receiver Stefon Diggs and a nine-yard connection with Hunter Henry, the Pats were unable to penetrate the Giants’ bend-don’t-break defense in the red zone. The Pats capped the drive with a 22-yard field goal from rookie kicker Andres Borregales, giving them an early 3-0 lead.

With the Patriots' defense forcing the Giants to punt on their first offensive drive, returner Marcus Jones made his presence felt in a big way. Jones returned New York punter Jamie Gillian’s punt 94 yards for the touchdown — his second of the season. With the score, Jones tied Julian Edelman (Jan. 2, 2011) for the team record for longest punt return, while also becoming the fourth player in team history to return 2-or-more punts for a score in a season.

New England was determined to bring the capacity crowd at Gillette Stadium to its feet once again in their final offensive series of the quarter. Maye led his team 61 yards on five plays, highlighted by a 36-yard completion to tight end Hunter Henry. The Pats’ starter found receiver Kayshon Boutte on a short right pass for a three-yard score. With Boutte’s touchdown, New England put its stamp on a dominant quarter of football, taking a 17-0 lead.

Dec 1, 2025; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots wide receiver Kayshon Boutte (9) catches a pass for a touchdown against New York Giants cornerback Cor'Dale Flott (28) during the first quarter at Gillette Stadium.

Second Quarter: Giants Fight Back, Patriots Stay Strong

Despite a relatively futile effort in the first quarter, the Giants would be the first team to strike in the second quarter. Rookie Jaxson Dart rebounded from taking some heavy hits from the Pats defense to lead his team on a six-play, 62-yard drive. The series culminated in a 30-yard catch-and-run by receiver Darius Slayton, cutting the Pats’ lead to 17-7.

In one of the more bizarre moments of the evening, the Giants turned a field-goal try into a turnover on downs, returning the football to the Patriots. New York kicker Younghoe Koo appeared to kick the dirt on his attempt, leaving punter Jamie Gillan to be sacked at the New England 42-yard line. From there, Maye led his team on a five-play, 58-yard drive, capped by a brilliantly-placed 33-yard touchdown pass to rookie receiver Kyle Williams — who made an equally impressive catch for six points. After Borregales’ extra point, the Pats held a 24-7 lead.

New England added six points for good measure in the closing moments of the second quarter. Maye and the Patriots traveled 16 yards on five plays, with Borregales connecting on his second field goal of the night — a 30-yarder to give the Pats a 27-7 lead. Borregales connected on a 28-yarder with time expiring in the quarter, to put the Pats on top 30-7.

