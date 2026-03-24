Patriots' Mike Vrabel Gives Hands-On Coaching to BC Edge Rusher

CHESTNUT HILL, Ma. --- Quintayvious Hutchins was working on a drill with New England Patriots outside linebackers coach Mike Smith at Boston College's Pro Day. That's when Mike Vrabel stepped in to get involved.

As regularly noted with Vrabel, he's willing to get involved in workouts and practices -- even getting bloodied during training camp last summer. This time, the head coach stuck his hands out and had Hutchins come at him.

Hutchins was one of several prospects taking part in the Pro Day at the Fish Field House, and one of the few with talent to get drafted. Speaking to reporters after the session, he talked about what that moment with Vrabel was like.

"That was actually pretty cool," Hutchins said. "He was basically talking to me about my hand placement. The strength, the strike, and stuff like that. It was basically hand placement, where to put my hands at, how to leverage your body (weight), and where to put your hands on the offensive lineman."

Vrabel Met With Several BC Prospects

Hutchins wasn't the only player who got some 1-on-1 time with the Patriots head coach. Wide receiver Lewis Bond and offensive linemen Jude Bowry and Logan Taylor also spoke with the 2025 NFL Coach of the Year.

"I wanted to see if he was comfortable with my strength as a player, and a coach looking at me," Hutchins continued. "I did feel that. But I didn’t mind it."

Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel on the sideline against the Seattle Seahawks in the first half in Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Who Is "Q" Hutchins?

The defensive lineman had a good week of practices at the Senior Bowl in Mobile, Alabama, earlier in the offseason. He tried to parlay that into a successful showing at the NFL Combine, but said he felt a little sore during the workouts in Indianapolis.

Instead, he impressed the scouts at BC -- which included 29 NFL teams and four CFL teams. He spoke about the speed of his game, something he takes pride in. Hutchins was open about how he needs to clean up his game in stopping the run, but hoped he highlighted his pass rush abilities.

He was also impressed himself in Vrabel, a former edge rusher, who was willing to go out of his way to help the draft prospect.

"It was genuine," he said. "He took the time out to see something in me, stopping his day to say something to me. It felt very good, but it was more of a shocking thing that he’d come and talk to me face to face. But it was really cool."

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