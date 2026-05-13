Patriots Rookie Quintayvious Hutchins Charged With Domestic Assault

New England Patriots rookie edge rusher Quintayvious Hutchins has been charged with domestic assault and better on a family/household member. The Patriots' seventh round pick out of Boston College was drafted with the 247th overall selection in last month's draft.

Hutchins pleaded not guilty to all the charges and was released on personal recognizance, according to court documents. The 23-year-old Hutchins was arraigned in Newton District Court Wednesday morning after the alleged incident took place on Tuesday.

According to the police report obtained by Patriots On SI, Hutchins' arrest stems from an incident at a Boston College dorm room. Police were called after a male and female were reportedly fighting, and the male, identified as Hutchins, allegedly grabbed the victim's neck. The witness described it as a "firm grip," but was not a strangulation.

Hutchins accused the victim of cheating, and according to one of the witnesses, "choked her and yelled at her." The victim told police in her statement that he was OK and that "nothing happened."

According to the Boston College police report obtained by Patriots On SI, a witness said that Quintayvious Hutchins "grabbed" the victim by the neck after pushing each other during an argument. The witness described it as a "firm grip," but not a strangulation.



Hutchins accused… — Ethan Hurwitz (@HurwitzSports) May 13, 2026

The 23-year-old rookie told police that it stemmed from a dispute about him bringing food over. Hutchins told police that the victim "didn't appreciate the food he brought over, so he left." Hutchins said he met up 45 minutes later for him to pick up his belongings, and the victim allegedly threw them in the hallway.

A ceiling tile fell, according to the police report. The victim didn't have any visible marks on her neck, according to the reporting police officer, and asked to take a picture. The victim declined, and did not want a restraining order against Hutchins.

Hutchins was shortly arrested soon after and taken to Newton Police Department for booking.

The Patriots drafted Hutchins out of BC after a long career with the Eagles. He took part in New England's three-day rookie minicamp last weekend, but left the second day of practice with an apparent injury. He signed his four-year rookie contract that weekend.

Quintayvious Hutchins Was In Court This Week

Hutchins had plenty of connections with New England during the pre-draft process. He was invited to the Senior Bowl in Mobile, Alabama before getting chosen to participate in the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis. He later met with head coach Mike Vrabel at BC's Pro Day before participating in the Patriots' local pro day in April.

May 9, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots linebacker Quintayvious Hutchins (45) does a drill with coaching staff during the New England Patriots rookie camp at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

The Patriots released a statement following the news was made public, saying, "We are aware of the report involving Quintayvious Hutchins. We take these matters very seriously and are in the process of gathering additional information. We will not have further comment at this time."

According to court documents, Hutchins is represented by Michael DiStefano -- from the same same legal practice (Todd & Weld LLP.) that originally represented Stefon Diggs and Christian Barmore during their legal proceedings last winter.

WBZ Radio was the first to report the news.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information/details become available.

Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns, and so much more!