Watch: Patriots Legend Gets Emotional Learning He Made Hall of Fame

Despite being heralded as the game’s all-time greatest kicker, NFL legend Adam Vinatieri — who spent a decade as a member of the New England Patriots — could not hide his emotions upon hearing the news that he was finally getting his call to the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Vinatieri was chosen as one of five members of the Hall’s Class of 2026, joining quarterback Drew Brees, running back Roger Craig, receiver Larry Fitzgerald, and linebacker Luke Kuechly. The Class was revealed during the 15th annual NFL Honors ceremony on Feb. 6 at the Palace of Fine Arts in San Francisco — just three days before the Patriots battle the Seattle Seahawks in Super Bowl LX.

For Vinatieri, the news arrived a bit earlier. Fellow legendary kicker, and current Pro Football Hall of Famer Morten Andersen visited the 53-year-old at his home to personally deliver the news of his selection — preserving the moment in which this expectational athlete was honored by enshrinement.

“Clearly, you can’t tell the story of the NFL without mentioning Adam Vinatieri,” Mortensen said after offering a welcoming hug to the newest member of the Pro Football Hall.

Albeit teary-eyed, Vinatieri’s pride for this accomplishment was palpable as he smiled while embracing his wife and family — forever to be honored among the game’s immortals. With good reason, Vinatieri is indeed widely regarded as the greatest kicker in NFL history. He retired as the league's all-time leader in points scored (2,673) and field goals made (599). The South Dakota native connected on a number of clutch kicks, the most notable of which came in Super Bowls XXXVI and XXXVIII remain among the most iconic moments in NFL history.

Still, Vinatieri’s most iconic moment occurred during New England's 2001 AFC Divisional Playoff game victory over the Oakland Raiders in blizzard-like conditions — making two kicks in the closing moments of what has now become known throughout Patriots Nation as the “Snow Game.” In fact, one might say that his heroics through the snow-filled air of Foxborough, Mass. on that fateful January night in 2002 made him a New England folk hero.

Feb 3, 2002; New Orleans, LA, USA; FILE PHOTO; New England Patriots kicker (4) ADAM VINATIERI celebrates after kicking a 48 yard field goal as time expired to win Super Bowl XXXVI against the St. Louis Rams at the Superdome 20-17. Mandatory Credit: Tony Tomsic-USA TODAY NETWORK | Tony Tomsic-Imagn Images

Perhaps as much for his skill set, Vinatieri is remembered for his relentless work-ethic and unending desire to win. From participating in full practice drills with his Patriots teammates, to tackling former Dallas Cowboys running back Herschel Walker after a 70-yard chase to save a touchdown, the Yankton, South Dakota native is proud to be remembered as a “football player” first.

“I didn’t want them to look at me as a kicker … some quirky guy who sits on the sidelines all practice,” Vinatieri said. “I wanted them to go ‘Hey man, this guy cares … He wants to win as much as anybody.’”

Vinatieri joined the Patriots as an undrafted free agent in 1996, where he played for 10 seasons, and was a member of the Indianapolis Colts for 14 seasons. A four-time Super Bowl winner – three with the Patriots and one with the Colts – Vinatieri has the most Super Bowl wins for a kicker. He is also the only player to score 1,000 points for two different franchises. In 2019, Vinatieri was named to theNational Football League 100th Anniversary All-Time Team.

Most recently, Vinatieri served as the club’s honors captain in the AFC championship game at Empower Field at Mile High on Jan. 25. Following the Pats’ 10-7 victory over the Denver Broncos, Vinatieri helped present New England with its 12th Lamar Hunt trophy as AFC champions in franchise history.

With his selection, Vinatieri becomes just the fourth Patriots player to win a Super Bowl with the team and be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame, joining teammates Richard Seymour and Ty Law, and Darrelle Revis.

