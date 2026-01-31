Drake Maye's Dad Surprised By Patriots Super Bowl Run

The New England Patriots going from a losing record to the Super Bowl surprised the entire sports world, including their star quarterback's father.

Drake Maye's dad, Mark Maye, spoke to Scott Fowler of the Charlotte News and Observer about the run that his youngest son has been on, and what his view has been from afar.

"Like everybody, I’m surprised they made the Super Bowl," Mark Maye told Fowler in a phone interview. "Now I thought they’d be better than what people were expecting. I’m a little more optimistic -- maybe a little biased -- about all of my kids’ teams and always have been. Honestly, it wouldn’t have surprised me for them to make the playoffs. But to make the Super Bowl? That’s pretty tough to do."

It was pretty tough to do. It took back-to-back 4-13 seasons and a change at the head coaching position to get the Patriots back to the Super Bowl. Mike Vrabel has completely turned the franchise around, and a lot of that has to do with Maye's play on the field. The MVP finalist threw for 4,394 passing yards and 31 touchdowns, while leading the entire league in plenty of important numbers, including completion percentage (72%), yards per attempt (8.9) and passing rating (113.5).

This Trip To The Super Bowl Caught Drake Maye's Family Off Guard

In the postseason, it's been tough sledding for the second-year quarterback. Turnovers have plagued the Patriots offense, and Drake Maye threw for just 86 yards in a three-point conference championship win in Denver. His father knows they might have escaped with that one."

"They’re fortunate," Mark Maye said to Fowler. "That one wasn’t pretty Sunday. All of the boys and I used to say, ‘We don’t care if we win 3-2 or 50-49.’ Well, that one was almost 3-2."

Apr 26, 2024; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots number one draft pick quarterback Drake Maye (C) introduces (L-R: Beau, Cole, Luke) and his girlfriend since 7th grade (Ann Michael) on the game field at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

Now the entire Maye family, including his three older brothers, all plan to make the trip to Santa Clara, California for Super Bowl LX against the Seattle Seahawks. It won't be the first time the Mayes have been to the big game before in that stadium.

Back in 2015, Drake and his father got tickets to see their hometown Carolina Panthers play the Broncos in Super Bowl 50. While they left without seeing their team win it all, it left an imprint on the youngest Maye -- and his father.

"We are obviously big Panthers fans," Mark Maye said to Fowler. "So Drake said, 'Dad, hey, if they go to the Super Bowl, can we go?' Probably like a lot of dads, I said, 'If the Panthers make the Super Bowl, we’re going.'"

This time, Maye -- just as surprised as the rest of the NFL -- will be back in the stands for the Super Bowl. Only this time as a Patriots fan.

