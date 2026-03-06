Patriots Re-Sign Young QB to Two-Year Deal

The New England Patriots have made their first re-signing of the 2026 free agency cycle.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Patriots have re-signed backup quarterback Tommy DeVito on the two-year contract worth $7.4 million. He's slated to get $2 million guaranteed on his contract.

DeVito didn't see any game action for the Patriot this past season, but dressed in every game as the team's third quarterback. The viral sensation for his "Tommy Cutlets" personality and his string of good play with the New York Giants back in 2023, DeVito was claimed via waivers by New England at the end of the preseason.

He beat the Patriots in Week 12 of that 2023 season, a key part of what eventually led the Patriots to be able to draft now-starting quarterback Drake Maye third overall the following draft.

Instead of the Patriots giving DeVito a restricted free agent tender (which would have been around $3.52 million), the team decides to lock him up for two more seasons. He won't hit unrestricted free agency in 2027, but instead will remain in a quarterback room with Maye for two more years.

Sep 7, 2025; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Tommy DeVito (16) practices before the game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images | Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images

The 27-year-old DeVito made it clear he wanted to remain with the Patriots for the foreseeable future, telling Patriots On SI that he hoped he'd return.

"Being with this team from Week 1 to now has been amazing,” DeVito said. "I wasn't able to do OTAs and training camp here, so I didn't get to see everything that went into that. … I was kind of just tossed into Week 1, but to see how the team believes in the identity that coach Vrabes has brought about, and believes in themselves. … We go into games expecting to win.

"To feel what winning is like, to appreciate it and to enjoy it has truly been special," DeVito said.

DeVito Will Likely Remain New England's Scout Team QB

The Patriots certainly don't need a starting quarterback, with Maye entrenching himself as the longterm starter after an MVP-type campaign. But DeVito's ability on scout team was something head coach Mike Vrabel praised throughout the season.

Free agency will officially open up next week, with the Patriots estimated to have around $40 million in cap space to spend. The team also has several other restricted free agents (defensive tackle Jaquelin Roy and linebacker Jack Gibbens) that will be awaiting their fates in the coming days. This also likely takes New England out of the free agent quarterback market, though adding one through the draft/undrafted free agency isn't out of the realm of possibilities.

