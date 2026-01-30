Patriots QB Tommy DeVito Embraces Backup Role in Ad Campaign

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — New England Patriots quarterback Tommy DeVito takes a great deal of pride in his role as a backup.

Therefore, when the Super Bowl-bound Pats’ reserve was needed to be of service to an unfortunate fantasy football fan, DeVito was more than happy to oblige.

In a playful twist on Progressive's 'Backup' campaign, fantasy footballer Raheme Taylor — who finished at the bottom of his league — was forced to run a lemonade stand during a winter cold spell at the outdoor Patriot Place shopping and entertainment center adjacent to Gillette Stadium. Needless to say, the frigid Foxborough temperatures, combined with the snow-covered grounds, made Taylor’s “penance” for his fantasy football loss unusually harsh.

Fortunately for Taylor, DeVito arrives on the scene as his “backup” — helping to draw-in customers, and turning his lackluster sales into a lucrative, memorable and hilarious moment.

“Just like in football, you never know when you are going to need the right backup,” DeVito quipped.

DeVito joined the Patriots last August, after being claimed off waivers from the New York Giants. Throughout the season, he has been New England’s third option on the depth chart, behind starting Drake Maye and veteran reserve Joshua Dobbs. Still, the 27-year-old has made the most of his role, serving as a valuable voice in the learning room as well as on the practice fields.

Tommy DeVito Prides Himself on Being Ready When Needed

After originally signing with New York as an undrafted free agent in 2023, DeVito became a pop-culture sensation, as much for his Italian-American heritage as his exciting playing style. During that rookie season, he started six games, going 3-3, and finished with 1,101 yards, eight touchdowns, and three interceptions. Relegated mostly to reserve duty in 2024, the 6-foot-2, 210-pound quarterback completed 31 passes for 257 yards in three games.

Though New England’s 14-3 regular season, in conjunction with their improbable run to the AFC championship, have been his most-treasured experiences this season to date, DeVito acknowledged that being a Progressive “backup” provided a moment of fun he will not soon forget.

“I will say that it involved us being in five-degree weather, selling lemonade at Patriot Place,” DeVito recalled in an exclusive interview with Patriots On SI. “I'm not sure if you've been at Patriots Place at about eight o'clock at night in late January … it was cold. But, it was a ton of fun.

“This whole campaign on Progressive has been awesome,” he continued. “And I think that everything kind of just lined up with the brand and how my career has been from start to now. You know, I was an undrafted guy, third on [New York’s] depth chart, and then all of a sudden, you're in it. You're playing, I'm starting games. My first start against the Dallas Cowboys, at Dallas … that’s a crazy environment. But, it's about being in that role where, if I'm called to play, that I'm gonna go in there and play and, you know, hit the ground running and not have any hiccups. So pride myself on that.”

WATCH: New England Patriots On SI’s EXCLUSIVE Interview with Patriots QB Tommy DeVito

Though the Patriots are likely content with their current depth chart at the position, DeVito knows that his number could be called at any time. The mere presence of rumors surrounding the health of Maye’s throwing shoulder has caused a stir throughout Patriots Nation. With DeVito [and Dobbs] in the fold, the Patriots know that their backup situation is supported by hard work and determination — lessons which DeVito helped to impart during his initial ads for Progressive.

“I really enjoyed doing my spot,” DeVito said. “I liked all the spots, really. It’s an identifiable situation for any backup. Each quarterback is featured in a unique spot, emphasizing that while there may not be a professional backup there to help you with life’s challenges, Progressive is there to provide coverage you can count on. I truly believe that … I want to be that person that can always be counted on, no matter what role or situation I'm in.”

In turn, DeVito will join the Patriots as they head west for a showdown with the Seattle Seahawks in Super Bowl LX at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif. While the oddsmakers consider Seattle as an early favorite, DeVito and his teammates are representing the AFC with one clear goal.

”I think the message this week is, we are going to the Super Bowl to win the Super Bowl,,” DeVito said. “You don't want to be the forgotten team loses … no one's gonna care about that. They're gonna talk about the team that won. So that’s what we're going to do … go out there and leave everything we have on the field, leave no stone unturned.”

