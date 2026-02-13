Patriots Keeping Ashton Grant is Great News for Drake Maye

As the 2025 NFL season begins to shrink from view, the New England Patriots continue to make adjustments to their coaching staff.

The Pats, per an ESPN report, will be retaining the services of quarterbacks coach Ashton Grant. While the New England native was being considered for the vacant offensive coordinator job with the Las Vegas Raiders. Instead, Grant will remain on the staff of head coach Mike Vrabel as he continues to play a major role in the development of 23-year-old starter Drake Maye.

Although several Patriots players significantly contributed to their streak of success in 2025, the one constant throughout the season was Maye. The former North Carolina Tar Heel compiled 4,394 passing yards and 31 touchdowns to just eight interceptions — helping to lead the Patriots to a 14-3 record and their first postseason appearance since 2021. Therefore, it should come as no surprise that Maye earned deserving mentions as a strong candidate for NFL MVP.

In three playoff appearances leading up to the “big game,” Maye had completed 43-of-77 passes (55.8%) with four touchdowns and two interceptions. He also ran for 141 yards on 24 carries with one rushing touchdown. Despite some postseason struggles, his poise and big-play ability helped carry the Pats to the Bay Area and the chance to secure what would have been their seventh Lombardi Trophy in franchise history.

Ashton Grant has Played Integral Role in Drake Maye’s Development

While much of the credit for Maye’s rapid ascent to the upper echelon of NFL quarterbacks has bee justifiably given to offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels, Grant’s tutelage has been invaluable in his improvement. Perhaps best known for his elite arm strength, Maye also possesses the velocity and touch on the ball to make any throw required of him. The 6-4, 225-pounder has also been equally touted for his exceptional athleticism. When the play breaks down, he possesses both the agility and instinct to turn off-script options into big gains. In fact, Maye has carried the ball 103 times for 450 yards and four touchdowns this season — only adding to his multi-dimensional mystique.

For Maye, Grant has played an integral role in helping to add new levels to his game this season.

“Ashton has been awesome,” Maye told reporters at Gillette Stadium earlier this week. “Just kind of relaying the connections between the past offense that he was in last year with the Browns that we had last year and just translating it, now using our own terminology and kind of building the foundation for this offense. There's so much more we can take with this offense and give me more tools and more answers at the line of scrimmage.”

Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (10) against the Seattle Seahawks during Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Grant was initially hired as New England’s quarterbacks coach by Vrabel on Feb. 1, 2025. He got his first coaching job in 2019, where he was hired by the Holy Cross Crusaders as a quality control coach. In 2020, he got his first NFL coaching job, joining the Cleveland Browns as the team's first recipient of the Bill Walsh Coaching Fellowship. Ahead of the 2022 season, Grant was promoted by the Browns to serve as an offensive quality control coach. In 2023, he was once again promoted to quarterbacks coach and offensive assistant.

