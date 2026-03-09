Patriots Release Veteran LB Ahead of Free Agency

With the start of the NFL’s free agency legal tampering period set to begin, the New England Patriots are already making some adjustments to their roster.

The Pats, per Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer, are releasing linebacker Jahlani Tavai. The Hawaii product appeared in 12 games last season, earning 21 solo tackles and one forced fumble.

Tavai began his career as a second-round draft pick by the Detroit Lions in 2019. While he showed flashes of the prowess he showed at the University of Hawaii. However, Detroit believed that his downs outweighed the ups, and released him after two seasons in September 2021. In total, Tavai appeared in 31 games during his time in the Motor City.

New England signed Tavai to their practice squad shortly after his release. In less than one month, the Pats signed him to the 53-man roster. Since that time, he has been a part of the team’s active roster — appearing in 47 regular season games and one playoff contest in 2021.

Tavai’s breakout season came in 2023 in which he played in all 17 games for the Patriots, making 16 starts. He took part in 74 percent of New England’s defensive plays — registering a career-high 110 tackles (five, for loss) five passes-defensed, four quarterback hits, two interceptions, two forced fumbles and one sack. In fact, Tavai posted the fourth-best Pro Football Focus (PFF) grade among LBs with at least 500 snaps. Last year, Tavai recorded 115 total tackles with seven tackles for loss, a sack, and five passes-defensed.

2025 was an Emotional Year for Jahlani Tavai

Dec 1, 2025; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots linebacker Jahlani Tavai (48) and New York Giants guard Jon Runyan (76) get into an argument after a hit on New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart (6) during the first quarter at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

Tavai began the 2025 season on injured reserve after suffering an undisclosed injury. In October 2025, Tavai was activated ahead of New England's Week 5 matchup against the Buffalo Bills. Tavai may have been conspicuous by his physical absence from the team’s Week 12 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium, the seven-year veteran was certainly with the team in spirit.

Despite missing the game due to was disclosed at the time as “personal reasons,” Tavai watched from New England as his teammates earned their 10th win of the season.

What we now know is that Tavai was spiritually willing his team to victory in Week 12 with an incredibly heavy heart. His partner, Kalei Mau, recently revealed that they were mourning the loss of their unborn daughter, Ka ua, who was due to be born in March 2026. Mau was hospitalized at Mass General from Nov. 20 through Nov. 26, accounting for Tavai’s absence during that period.

Upon his return, head coach Mike Vrabel made Tavai a game captain for the Patriots Week 13 matchup against the New York Giants — his first game back on the field since his daughter’s passing. Overwhelmed by a myriad of feelings, Tavai reportedly broke down postgame inside the locker room.

