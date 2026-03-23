Patriots Releasing Veteran Backup QB
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The New England Patriots have a star quarterback in Drake Maye for the foreseeable future, but have moved on from another player in his position group.
Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported that the Patriots are planning to release quarterback Joshua Dobbs and make him a free agent, following the inability to find a trade partner.
Rapoport also reported that the Patriots re-signing quarterback Tommy Devito to a two-year, $4.4 million contract resulted in trade talks surrounding Dobbs, and then them eventually releasing him.
Dobbs joined the Patriots on a two-year, $8 million deal on March 18, 2025, which marked his ninth NFL team in as many seasons he's played in.
He saw a limited role with New England, as Maye stayed healthy for almost the whole season. Dobbs featured in just four games and completed 7-of-10 passes for 65 yards.
Those four games were all blowout wins, a 42-13 win over the Carolina Panthers in Week 4 at Gilette Stadium, road wins in 31-13 over the Tennessee Titans in Week 7 and 42-10 over the New York Jets in Week 17, plus a 38-10 home victory against the Miami Dolphins in Week 18.
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Dominic writes for Pittsburgh Pirates On SI, Pittsburgh Panthers Pn SI and also, Pittsburgh Steelers On SI. A Pittsburgh native, Dominic grew up watching Pittsburgh Sports and wrote for The Pitt News as an undergraduate at the University of Pittsburgh, covering Pitt Athletics. He would write for Pittsburgh Sports Now after college and has years of experience covering sports across Pittsburgh.