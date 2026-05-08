Most Concerning Question Mark Patriots Face With Rookie QB

The New England Patriots spent one of their seventh round picks on Texas Tech quarterback Behren Morton, who comes into the NFL with a wealth of experience at the position. Ever since joining the Red Raiders in 2021, the 24-year-old has been a mainstay under center in Lubbock and led Texas Tech to a trip to the College Football Playoff this past season.

There is a glaring black eye in Morton's game, and it's something the quarterback is well aware of. In his five seasons at the college level, he's dealt with his fair share of major injuries. In 2023, he played through a shoulder injury. One season later, he underwent offseason surgery on his shoulder, missing Texas Tech's appearance in the AutoZone Liberty Bowl against Arizona.

In 2025, Morton played through another injury. The quarterback had a hairline fracture in his right fibula, but didn't miss a single game. He's a tough player, but it's sometimes hard to evaluate a prospect with a lengthy injury report in such a short period of time.

Morton addressed those ailments in his first press conference after being drafted to New England, saying how it's been something he's fought through.

"During my time at Texas Tech, I've been banged up and put up with a broken leg and bum shoulder. But people have counted me out, and this is kind of an opportunity for me to prove people wrong," Morton told reporters. "To get this opportunity by the Patriots, I am going to take full advantage of it for sure."

Feb 27, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Texas Tech quarterback Behren Morton (QB12) speaks to members of the media during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

The injuries were something the Patriots were well aware of. He made a trip to the facility during the pre-draft process and impressed the front office enough to earn being drafted. Executive vice president of player personnel Eliot Wolf said he was impressed about how Morton played despite the injuries.

"That's the first thing that stands out, is the toughness," Wolf said after the third day of the NFL Draft. "He played through a lot of stuff. He's been beat up, but he's played through a lot of stuff. He's got a live arm. He's really smart. He's been productive. He's played a lot of football, and he's a really good fit for the type of offense that we want to run."

Oct 5, 2024; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders quarterback Behren Morton (2) looks to throw the ball during the first quarter against Arizona Wildcats at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images | Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images

Morton fought through the injury bug to become one of the best gunslingers in program history. He played in 42 games for the Red Raiders, throwing for 8,989 yards and 71 touchdowns. The 6-foot-2 passer became the fourth quarterback in Texas Tech history to surpass 70+ passing touchdowns (Kliff Kingsbury, Graham Harrell, Patrick Mahomes).

Would these injuries be a major factor in New England's plans this season? Ideally not. While Wolf admitted that Morton could come in and compete for the backup quarterback job, the starting spot is safely secured by Drake Maye. Barring chaos within the Patriots' quarterback depth chart, Morton will likely be running the scout team offense during practice and holding a clipboard during games.

Even though he's not in line for a large role as a rookie, the newest member of the Patriots is using the chip on his shoulder to channel a Hall of Famer. Hopefully for the Patriots, in a pinch, the injuries won't flare up

"Growing up I loved Bret Favre. I loved the way that he played. He plays the game with a chip on his shoulder," Morton said. "Being from a small town in Texas, this is a dream come true. To get this opportunity, I am going to take full advantage of it for sure."

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