Patriots Reportedly at Contract Impasse with Starting DT

New England Patriots defensive tackle Khyiris Tonga was one of the team’s most reliable and productive defenders during the 2025 regular season.

Originally intended to be a depth piece along the New England’s defensive front seven, Tonga used his 6-foot-2, 355-pound frame to his advantage both as a nose tackle and as a solid addition to and already formidable defensive line.

However, the soon-to-be unrestricted free agent’s future in Foxborough appears to be uncertain, according to a report by Karen Guregian and Mark Daniels of MassLive.

“According to a source, the Patriots and Tonga were close on a contract extension before the playoffs,” the report stated. “That deal never materialized, falling apart at the last minute.

“The two parties talked again in Indianapolis, but couldn’t come to an agreement because Tonga’s price tag has gone up following the playoff run,” it continued. “The Patriots’ original deal, which was close, is no longer in the ballpark for what the defensive tackle might make in free agency … The Patriots aren’t done negotiating with Tonga, but there’s a real chance he lands with another team in the coming weeks.”

Khyiris Tonga Bolstered the Patriots Defense in 2025

Jan 18, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots defensive lineman Khyiris Tonga (95) celebrates a sack in the fourth quarter against the New England Patriots in an AFC Divisional Round game at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images | Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images

Tonga’s assimilation into the Pats defense this season was both smooth and productive — blending seamlessly into a line featuring Christian Barmore, Harold Landry III and Milton Williams. He was also one of the Pats’ most effective run defenders, showcasing his size and his speed to aid New England’s run preventive unit.

Additionally, the Pats’ tackle showcased his talents in the game’s remaining two phases, both as a special teamer and a part-time fullback/blocker in jumbo packages on offense. In fact, Tonga has taken part in 14 offensive plays, helping to fortify New England’s blocking unit — a contribution not lost on Patriots’ head coach Mike Vrabel.

”That's a guy that plays on three phases,” Vrabel said of Tonga. “Helped us win defensively, helped us win offensively, and then goes out there and stands in the way of three guys on the field goal protection unit … He is a key part of a group effort.”

Tonga, who signed a one-year, $2.7 million contract with the Patriots last offseason, appeared in 14 games, making eight starts during the regular season for the Pats. During that time, he has compiled 24 tackles, two for loss, two quarterback hits and two pass deflections.

Much to the concern of Patriots Nation, the emerging fan-favorite in Foxborough exited the Pats’ 28-24 victory over the Baltimore Ravens in Week 16 due to a foot injury. Though he missed the final three games of the regular season, Tonga returned to action for the Pats’ divisional round matchup against the Houston Texans. He logged seven total tackles, two tackles-for-loss, and two quarterback hits in the postseason — including the Pats’ 29-13 loss to the Seattle Seahawks in Super Bowl LX.

Accordingly, it should come as little surprise that the Patriots turned to Tonga during times in which they need a more sizable option than full-time option Jack Westover. Given Tonga’s history of playing tight end during his days at Granger High School in his home state of Utah, Vrabel wisely chose to increase the “group effort” on offense with his veteran defensive tackle.

”We were just trying to look at the way that we are constructed,” Vrabel explained. “We needed a little bigger size in there to try to push the pile a little bit and get some movement. I think he does a nice job at it, too. He's got a good feel for it. Helped us in the short yardage in Atlanta and helped us last week. I know that if asked and called upon, he'll be willing to help us again.”

Despite his recent success on offense, a full-time positional change was not considered for the “three-way player.” Tonga has traditionally been a rotational defensive tackle throughout his five-year NFL career, spending time with the Chicago Bears, Atlanta Falcons, Minnesota Vikings and Arizona Cardinals. This season, he has aligned on a career-high 40 percent of the Patriots' defensive plays.

