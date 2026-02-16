Patriots Should Take Advantage of Dolphins Star's Release

As the New England Patriots begin to look ahead to the 2026 NFL season, they may be wise to inquire on the services of an AFC East veteran pass rusher who is about to hit the open market.

Two-time Pro Bowl linebacker Bradley Chubb is being released by the the Miami Dolphins, per a report from NFL insider Jordan Schultz. The Dolphins are releasing Chubb in a move that could save Miami approximately $7.3 million.

Chubb began his NFL journey as the No. 5 overall pick by the Denver Broncos in the 2018 draft. While his time with the Broncos was somewhat marred by injury, he was one of the top pass rushers in the league, when healthy. The 29-year-old became a two-time Pro Bowler (in 2020 and 2022) while also setting a career-high 12 sacks in 2018, netting him third-place in the race for Defensive Rookie of the Year.

The Dolphins acquired Chubb via trade in Nov. 2022, in exchange for running back Chase Edmonds, a 2023 first-round pick, and a 2024 fourth-round pick. The NC State product made an immediate impact on his new club, finishing the 2022 season with eight sacks, 39 total tackles, one pass defended, and three fumble recoveries. Though an ACL injury would keep him sidelined for the entirety of 2024, Chubb rebounded with a stellar performance in 2025 — compiling 47 tackles, 8.5 sacks, and two forced fumbles.

In fact, Chubb shined brightest during Week 17 of the 2025 season. The veteran edge rusher had three pressures, two tackles for loss, two quarterback hits, and two sacks, including a fourth-quarter strip sack of Baker Mayfield in a 20-17 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, earning AFC Defensive Player of the Week.

Patriots’ Defense Would Benefit from Adding Bradley Chubb

Miami Dolphins linebacker Bradley Chubb (2) sacks New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones (10) during the second half of an NFL game at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Oct. 29, 2023. | Jim Rassol / USA TODAY NETWORK

Despite their disappointing 29-13 loss to the Seattle Seahawks in Super Bowl LX, the Pats are looking to build upon what appears to be a strong foundation. Not only did they vastly improve what had been a stagnant and unproductive offense, they resurrected a defense which ranked within the top ten in several major categories. Under the direction of head coach Mike Vrabel, defensive coordinator Terrell Williams and interim play-caller (and linebackers coach) Zak Kuhr, the Pats adopted an aggressive four-down style, which served them well throughout the year.

Still, the Patriots have their share of areas in need of improvement. Though many within Pats Nation are clamoring for an upgrade to their offensive line, New England may be best served by adding some strength and speed to their defensive pass rush. Their unit ranked 19th in the league in pass-rush win rate during the regular season, and notably struggled to put pressure on Seahawks’ quarterback Sam Darnold in Super Bowl LX.

With linebacker K’Lavon Chaisson headed for free agency, and given veteran Harold Landry’s injury history, New England could look to bolster their pass rush via the 2026 NFL Draft, or by adding a external free agent such as Chubb.

Patriots salary cap expert Miguel Benzan projects New England to be $42.6 million under the cap for the upcoming season. Benzan, using the median of $303.45 million for his calculations, puts the Pats in the top-10 for the next league year. New England may not be working with the same [or better] monetary windfall as last offseason, the club should have little to no difficulty in retaining the quality of its roster, while adding additional talent.

