Patriots 5 Biggest Positions of Need Entering the Offseason

While the 2026 NFL year does not officially begin until 4:00 p.m. ET on March 11, several NFL teams have already begun to make adjustments to their roster — including the New England Patriots.

The Pats are not only facing the prospect of potentially having to replace six players who are headed for unrestricted free agency, but they also must look to the upcoming NFL Draft to help restock a roster which won 14 regular-season games, three playoff games and earned a berth in Super Bowl LX.

Patriots salary cap expert Miguel Benzan projects New England to be $42.6 million under the cap for the upcoming season. Benzan, using the median of $303.45 million for his calculations, puts the Pats in the top-10 for the next league year. New England may not be working with the same [or better] monetary windfall as last offseason, the club should have little to no difficulty in retaining the quality of its roster, while adding additional talent.

In that regard, New England’s brain trust will undoubtedly hit the ground running as they look to defend their conference title. In doing so, they may wish to dedicate their efforts to upgrading their top five positions of need heading into 2026.

Edge / Pass Rush

Though many within Pats Nation are clamoring for an upgrade to their offensive line, New England may be best served by adding some strength and speed to their defensive pass rush. Their unit ranked 19th in the league in pass-rush win rate during the regular season, and notably struggled to put pressure on Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold in Super Bowl LX.

With linebacker K’Lavon Chaisson headed for free agency, and given veteran Harold Landry’s injury history, New England could look to bolster their pass rush via the 2026 NFL Draft, or by adding a external free agent such as former Miami Dolphins pass rush specialist Bradley Chubb.

Miami Dolphins linebacker Bradley Chubb (2) sacks New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones (10) during the second half of an NFL game at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Oct. 29, 2023. | Jim Rassol / USA TODAY NETWORK

Tight End

Although New England’s tight ends positional group is in good hands with team captain Hunter Henry at the helm, the impending free agency of TE2 Austin Hooper — coupled with the fact that Henry is on the unfortunate side of 30 years of age — could force the Patriots' hand to see a long-term option tight-endage option.

With the Patriots expected to increase their usage of 12-Personnel [aligning two tight ends] in 2026, they could be in the market for free agency such as the Baltimore Ravens’ Isaiah Likely, Tennessee Titans’ Chig Okonkwo or Atlanta Falcons’ Kyle Pitts. While the Pats’ would be committing both years and significant financial capital to secure each of their services, they would help to solidify a position which will continue to play a major role in Maye’s development.

Offensive Line

While New England’s offensive line had its share of struggles throughout the season, they were unfortunately at their worst under the bright glare of the global spotlight. Left tackle Will Campbell, who particularly drew the ire of Pats Nation, allowed 14 pressures on quarterback Drake Maye — the most pressures in a playoff game since 2018. In fact, his 29 pressures allowed this postseason were the most ever recorded in a single postseason by Next Gen Stats, as noted by NFL.com. The offensive line also allowed the sixth-highest pressure rate (38.3 percent) and the seventh-highest sack rate (8.7 percent) in the regular season,

The Pats problems in relinquishing their hold on the line of scrimmage came more abundantly from the left side — where Campbell and fellow rookie Jared Wilson appeared to lack the experience necessary to resist a potent defensive attack such as Seattle’s. Wilson, who was a standout prospect at center for the Georgia Bulldogs, has long been expected to make a move inside, where he is expected to be a more comfortable fit for his skill set.

As for Cambpell, line coach Doug Marrone, offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels and the Pats coaches must provide Campbell with an extensive offseason tutorial designed to enhance his fundamentals.

At the very least, New England should be active in examining an upgrade for the left side of their offensive line — by virtue of pursuing a starting-caliber talent via the 2026 NFL Draft or free agency.

Jan 11, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots offensive tackle Will Campbell (66) blocks Los Angeles Chargers defensive tackle Da'shawn Hand (91) during the second half in an AFC Wild Card Round game at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

Wide Receiver

As previously mentioned, a fortification of the team’s offensive line will provide Maye with both the time and the space to make plays within New England’s typically high-octane offense. An additional season under McDaniels’ tutelage should help to improve his fundamentals and problems when dealing with pressure. Still, the Pats would greatly benefit from adding some pass-catching talent in the offseason. With several intriguing options expected to be available via the upcoming draft, the Patriots could help Maye by adding a receiver with the capability of quickly getting open on early downs.

It should be noted that New England did produce its first 1,000-yard receiver since 2019 in the form of Stefon Diggs and his compilation of 1,013 yards. Still, the majority of his production stemmed from his time aligning in the slot. The Pats still lack a dedicated presence on the outside capable of separating in key moments. With ample salary cap space available, as well as 11 selections in the upcoming NFL draft, the Pats should look to upgrade Maye’s corps of pass catchers this offseason.

Defensive Back

Led by Pro Bowler and second-team All-Pro Christian Gonzalez at cornerback, the Pats’ secondary should continue to be a strength of the team in 2026. Still, the team may be in the market for some depth at both corner and safety — especially given the imminent free agency of starter Jaylinn Hawkins. The 28-year-old tied for the team lead in interceptions with four, had 11 pressures and 1.5 sacks, but was most effective as a deep safety.

If Hawkins finds greener pastures outside of Foxborough, New England will have big shoes to fill in the rear of their defensive backfield. Ironically, the Pats have recently been linked to Seattle Seahawks defensive back Coby Bryant, who is set to become a free agent after four years with the newly-minted Super Bowl champions. Bryant had four interceptions for the Seahawks, while posting a 54.0 passer rating when targeted.

