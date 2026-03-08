Patriots Reportedly in Mix for Packers WR

With NFL free agency set to officially open up later this week, the New England Patriots are clearly interested in upgrading at the wide receiver position. According to a recent report, there's one name that's been trending upward in the Patriots' eyes.

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reporting that the Patriots are keeping an eye out for Green Bay Packers Romeo Doubs, who's set to hit unrestricted free agency for the first time in his career. After four seasons with the Packers, Doubs is one of the top pass catchers slated to hit the open market next week, and could warrant a hefty second contract.

"Packers wide receiver Romeo Doubs plans to hit the market," writes Fowler. "Talks with Green Bay did not result in a new deal. He'll have several suitors. The Patriots, Commanders and Titans are closely watching his market, along with the 49ers. Doubs is considered by some evaluators to be the best all-around receiver in the group."

Doubs quickly became one of Jordan Love's top targets in Green Bay since being drafted in the fourth round back in 2022. Last season, he caught 55 balls for a career-high 724 yards and six touchdowns. In the team's playoff loss to the Chicago Bears, he racked up eight catches for 124 yards and a score.

The Patriots Could Use A WR Like Doubs

The 6-foot-2 Doubs is a player who has been linked to the Patriots in the past. Coming out of college, the team had met with the Nevada prospect plenty of times before the draft. The Patriots did draft a wide receiver in that draft, selecting Baylor's Tyquan Thornton two rounds prior.

For the Patriots, wide receiver has quickly become a major need heading into free agency. The team released Stefon Diggs after one season for a myriad of reasons (his legal situation, a $26.5 cap hit the main two), and currently head into the offseason with Kayshon Boutte and Mack Hollins as their top players at the position. Signing Doubs might not be the "WR1" move fans hope for, but he'd be a great addition to New England's passing offense.

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Romeo Doubs (87) is forced out of bounds before completing the pass by Cincinnati Bengals cornerback DJ Turner (20) during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Oct. 12, 2025, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. The Packers defeated the Bengals 27-18. | Sarah Kloepping/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Fowler also mentioned that the Patriots are expected to have interest in Indianapolis Colts star Alec Pierce. The Titans -- who were mentioned as a team in the Doubs sweepstakes -- are also expected to look into Pierce, who has risen the ranks as the top offensive player in this year's free agency class.

Pierce's contract could reach as high as $27 million a year, a number Doubs wouldn't likely get. According to Spotrac, Doubs could potentially get a four-year deal worth $48 million ($12 million a year).

Free agency officially kicks off on March 11 at noon. The legal tampering period, where teams can talk to street free agents, begins two days prior.

