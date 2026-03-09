Patriots Seriously Bolster Pass Rush with Dre’Mont Jones Signing

The New England Patriots made an early splash into the 2026 free-agency pool by reportedly agreeing to team with defensive tackle/end hybrid defender Dre’Mont Jones on a three-year $39.5 million deal. In the process, they also helped to fill one of their most significant roster needs heading into the upcoming season.

Jones, 29, arrives in New England having played some of the best football of his career in 2025. According to Pro Football Focus, Jones had a career-high 51 total pressures in 2025. He earned a career-high seven sacks, as well as 24 quarterback hits last season. At 6-3, 281 pounds, he automatically becomes New England’s most sizable edge rusher, with the versatility to play defensive end and defensive tackle, as well as to win his battles on the inside as well as the outside.

Jones entered the NFL in 2019 as a third-round pick for the Denver Broncos. He was originally a 3-technique — the same role he played with Ohio State, as noted by Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer. Jones eventually worked his way out to the edge, his size was more suited for his position at the pro level. He made 22 sacks over his first four seasons with the Broncos. In 2023, he signed a three-year deal with the Seattle Seahawks. Jones earned 8.5 sacks in two seasons in the Emerald City.

Last season, he signed a one-year deal with the Tennessee Titans. Jones logged 4.5 sacks in four games with the Titans before being traded to the Baltimore Ravens for a conditional fifth-round pick. He finished the season with 2.5 sacks for the Ravens — ending the year with a total of seven.

Dre’Mont Jones Adds Strength, Size to Patriots Edge Rush

Dec 21, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens defensive end Dre'Mont Jones (41) sacks New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (10) during the first half of the game at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mitch Stringer-Imagn Images | Mitch Stringer-Imagn Images

While it should be noted that New England’s defensive front was far from its biggest problem in 2025, the need for some youthful strength and speed in this area is one that needed to be addressed. Linebacker Harold Landry, who was hampered down the stretch by a knee injury he suffered in Week 13, could use some help along the edge in the form of a full-time pass rusher. The team finished tied for 26th in the NFL in sacks (35). The pass rush continued their struggles in the team’s 29-13 loss to the Seattle Seahawks in Super Bowl LX — managing only one sack on Seattle quarterback Sam Darnold.

While Jones’ signing does not prevent the return of linebacker K’Lavon Chaisson, it does put it in doubt. Chaisson is set to enter free agency. Not only has Chiasson helped bolster the Patriots' pass rush, but he has also become one of the team’s emotional leaders both on and off the field. In addition to his regular-season success, the Pats’ linebacker was arguably at his most impressive during the Patriots' three postseason appearances. Chaisson compiled three sacks, nine quarterback hits, one forced fumble and 10 pressures during the postseason.

At present, Jones is set to join Landry as well as reserves Anfernee Jennings and Elijah Ponder on the Patriots roster. The team also has Bradyn Swinson and Jesse Luketa under contract.

