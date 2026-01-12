Patriots Should Be Rooting for Steelers to Win

After a gritty 16-3 win over the Los Angeles Chargers in the 2026 Wild Card Round, the New England Patriots have punched their ticket to the Divisional Round.

The win for New England came in the midst of their current hunt for Super Bowl LX and as the Patriots had their first 14-win campaign since 2016 and the 10-win jump from last season. Their reward? A matchup with the winner of the Houston Texans versus the Pittsburgh Steelers – which is currently being reported to be played at Gillette Stadium on Jan. 18 at either 3:00 p.m. EST or 6:30 p.m. EST. The game between the Texans and Steelers should almost certainly go in Pittsburgh's favor, with New England also having several reasons for wanting this pairing.

The Pats should rather take on Pittsburgh. For starters, the Texans defense is ranked No. 1 overall in the NFL based on yards given up per game, compared to the Steelers having the No. 26 ranked defense.

In addition, the Patriots matchup history with Pittsburgh tilts in New England’s favor. While New England did most recently lose 21-14 against Pittsburgh back in Sept., the Patriots have historically beaten the Steelers in earning multiple postseason victories.

On the field this year, the matchup also aligns with the Patriots’ strengths.

Patriots' Defense To Align Better With Pittsburgh Steelers Over Houston Texans

First of all, the divisional matchup between the Steelers and Patriots is the kind of matchup known for building momentum and affirming identity.

New England’s defensive front has been formidable all year, generating pressure and sacks that can disrupt opposing quarterbacks — this was on display against the Chargers, with quarterback Justin Herbert getting sacked six times for a loss of 39 yards.

Facing a Steelers team that has shown weaknesses in its offensive protection schemes and struggles at times to establish a consistent ground game creates several scheme advantages for the Patriots’ front. Controlling the line of scrimmage, both in rushing defense and pass rush, heavily plays to New England’s identity under coach Mike Vrabel who just captured his first season win under the Pats' franchise.

"We have to try and prepare for an opponent that we won't know who it is until tonight," Vrabel said at his Jan. 12 presser. "So we have to do work on both teams and be ready to go and that's just how it is."

Exploiting Pittsburgh's coverages is also in the realm of possibility for the Patriots if they can sustain drives and keep the Steelers’ pass rush off the field. This would force Pittsburgh into passing situations — exactly where the Pats' defense has been excelling all year.

Beating the Steelers would also signal that New England is not just simply winning another postseason game, but that the dynasty has once again been reignited.

