Patriots' Starting CB Injured vs. Chargers

The New England Patriots' Carlton Davis III is questionable to return against the Los Angeles Chargers in the NFL Wild Card Round.

The starting cornerback was temporarily replaced by Charles Woods following the announcement made by the team of him being questionable to return. Davis, who is 29, previously started all 17 regular-season games for the first time in his career this season. He was one of three Patriots to tally double-digit passes defensed. Davis's contract is currently listed through 2027.

New England's defense has allowed the fourth-fewest points per game (18.8) and the ninth-fewest passing yards per game (193.5) in the NFL.

Davis was signed by the New England Patriots as a unrestricted free agent from Detroit on March 13, 2025

A Super Bowl LV Champion, Davis is the only league player to produce at least 18 passes defensed in both the 2019 and 2020 seasons, with an additional 19 in 2019 and 18 in 2020.

.@Patriots Injury Update: CB Carlton Davis III (toe) is questionable to return. pic.twitter.com/rdDXvjcGTF — Patriots Communications (@PatriotsComms) January 12, 2026

The Patriots rode into play against the Chargers with their recent 38-10 victory over the Miami Dolphins, giving them their first 14-win campaign since 2016 and the 10-win jump from last season.

New England and the Chargers additionally previously faced off in the postseason during the 2018 AFC Divisional, which ended up being a dominant win from the Pats en route to an eventual sixth Super Bowl title.

The Patriots' game against the Chargers serves as New England's first time hosting a home playoff game since 2019.

Davis previously told the media that the real NFL season started on Jan. 11.

"Whatever we did [in the regular-season] was good but right now, this is where the real season begins and where we all want to be at," Davis said on Jan. 9 at the player media availability ahead of play against the Chargers. "And this is the reason why we work so hard during the regular-season so we're really focused now on this new season ahead of us."

Davis previously also missed most of the third quarter of the Patriots’ Week 15 game against the Buffalo Bills but was back on the field in the final quarter despite the then-groin injury.

Should New England defeat the Chargers, the Patriots will face the winner of the Houston Texans versus the Pittsburgh Steelers at Gillette Stadium. Play between the Steelers and Houston is slated for an 8:15 p.m. EST kickoff on Jan. 12.

Davis' injury occurred in the first half of the Wild Card game against the Chargers, but he returned to start the second half.

