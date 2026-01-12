Patriots Pummel Chargers, Advance to Divisional Playoff Round

With a 16-3 win over the Los Angeles Chargers, the No. 2 seed New England Patriots have now advanced to the 2025 NFL Divisional Playoff Round.

And it could not have come at a better time to further re-establish the Patriots' dynasty. The Pats' game against the Chargers served as New England's first time hosting a home playoff game since 2019. New England entered play against the Chargers following a 38-10 victory over the Miami Dolphins, giving the Patriots their first 14-win campaign since 2016 and the 10-win jump from last season. The Patriots will now look to host the winner of the Houston Texans versus the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Perhaps play against the Chargers in the postseason is indicative of future success — as the Pats and Chargers previously faced off in the playoffs during the 2018 AFC Divisional, which ended up being a dominant win from New England en route to an eventual sixth Super Bowl title.

That Feb. 3, 2019 postseason win (the final of New England legend Tom Brady's career with the Patriots) was also the most recent time prior to Jan. 11, 2025 that the Patriots clinched a postseason win.

Patriots Advance to Postseason for First Time in 2020s

Quarterback Drake Maye saw his very first playoff game of his career, with this only being his second year in the league.

This being his first postseason appearance did not slow Maye down; the QB's 37-yard run towards the end of the first half to set up a field goal is the longest run by a New England quarterback in the playoffs, surpassing Mac Jones' 16-yard run at Buffalo in the Wild Card back in 2022.

Maye was not the only one for New England who dominated his very first postseason appearance. While he had coached five playoff games as the Tennessee Titans head coach, Mike Vrabel coached his very first postseason game with New England to the win.

Victory formation. — New England Patriots (@Patriots) January 12, 2026

The 13-point victory also marked the first postseason game cornerback Christian Gonzalez, left tackle Will Campbell and others acquired during the former three-year playoff drought.

In addition, the New England defense sacked the Chargers' Justin Herbert six times for a loss of 39 yards.

Kicker Andy Borregales shined for New England, going three for three on field goals and one for one on extra points.

Jan 11, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots place kicker Andy Borregales (36) kicks a field goal during the second quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers in an AFC Wild Card Round game at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | David Butler II-Imagn Images

Maye threw a 28-yarder to Hunter Henry for a touchdown at the 9:45 mark of the fourth quarter.

Budding wide receiver star Efton Chism had one catch off of one target for 20 yards back in the first quarter. WR No. 1 of Stefon Diggs totaled two receptions for 16 yards.

In short — the NFL's opening weekend of the playoffs really did prove to league fans that the Patriots' dynasty could once again be reignited, with many young stars across the roster proving the future of the league is bright.

Play between the Steelers and Houston is slated for an 8:15 p.m. EST kickoff on Jan. 12. The New England franchise and fans alike will undoubtedly tune in to see who the Pats will take on next in the race to Super Bowl LX.

Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns, and so much more!