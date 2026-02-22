Offensive Players That Could Interest Patriots At Combine

With the New England Patriots turning over a new leaf offensively in 2025, the team can really go anywhere when it comes to drafting a new player on that side of the ball.

Other than quarterback, an argument can be made for adding a new weapon at each position when the defending AFC champions are on the clock.

So with the 2026 NFL Combine beginning this week in Indianapolis, who are some of the names to watch out for?

Here's one player at each position that could be a valuable addition to New England's roster when it takes the field next season.

QB: Drew Allar, Penn State

Oct 11, 2025; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions quarterback Drew Allar (15) drops back in the pocket during the first quarter against the Northwestern Wildcats at Beaver Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images | Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images

A lot can be said about Allar's 2025 season -- where poor play and an injury spiraled his draft stock. The once-projected first-round quarterback is now teetering around the fourth to sixth rounds and is slotted to be a backup as a rookie. With Drake Maye fully in control of the reigns after an MVP-worthy sophomore season, Allar could be a fun developmental prospect to run the scout team.

RB: J'Mari Taylor, Virginia

Nov 15, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Virginia Cavaliers running back J'Mari Taylor (3) runs the ball past the Duke Blue Devils defense for a touchdown during the third quarter at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | Zachary Taft-Imagn Images

With Antonio Gibson coming off a nasty ACL tear in Week 5, the Patriots could use another backup running back out of the backfield. Taylor's quickness and first-step burst for a short back (5-foot-9) could be just what the doctor ordered for Josh McDaniels' offense, as the 23-year-old racked up 1,062 yards on the ground this past season with Virginia.

WR: KC Concepcion, Texas A&M

Oct 25, 2025; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; Texas A&M Aggies wide receiver KC Concepcion (7) returns a punt for a touchdown during the second half against the Louisiana State Tigers at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

If the Patriots want Concepcion, they'd likely need two things to happen. First, they'd need to have the star wideout drop in the first round -- the back-half of the first 32 picks is where he's projected right now.

Secondly, it would take a concerted effort by the Patriots to fully surround Maye with weapons at all three levels. If Stefon Diggs isn't back next season, Concepcion could be the perfect replacement. In 13 games this past year, he scored nine receiving touchdowns, with a rushing score to boot as well.

TE: Oscar Delp, Georgia

Georgia Bulldogs tight end Oscar Delp (4) avoids Florida Gators defensive back Sharif Denson (0) in the first quarter in an NCAA football game, Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025, at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fla.[Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Delp is one of my favorite prospects in the draft. A 2022 national champion with Georgia, he could provide the perfect compliment for Hunter Henry in the tight end room (and a great replacement for Austin Hooper, should he leave in free agency). The Georgia team captain is a fantastic in-line blocker and could find his way into the Patriots' 12 personnel offense as a starter from the first day of camp.

OT: Jude Bowry, Boston College

Sep 6, 2025; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Boston College offensive lineman Jude Bowry (71) lifts Boston College running back Turbo Richard (2) celebrating a touchdown in the second quarter at Spartan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brendan Mullin-Imagn Images | Brendan Mullin-Imagn Images

If the Patriots want to add depth at tackle to protect Maye, staying local could be a smart decision. The redshirt junior has a menacing frame to him (6-foot-5, 311 lbs) and has versatility on both sides of the offensive line. Sure, the BC Eagles didn't have the most successful of seasons under former Patriots offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien, but Bowry has the potential in both the pass and run games to make the roster as a depth swing tackle.

OG: Olaivavega Ioane, Penn State

Dec 31, 2024; Glendale, AZ, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions offensive lineman Olaivavega Ioane (71) against the Boise State Broncos during the Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

There aren't many first-round guards in this draft (at least not heading into the Combine), but Ioane can certainly be in that conversation. A member of an elite Penn State offensive line, Ioane is young but fierce in run blocking. The 6-foot-5 guard can certainly play himself into the top-20 of next April's draft. If he's there at 31, New England could certainly scoop him up to add to an already deep offensive line room.

C: Jake Slaughter, Florida

Nov 29, 2025; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Florida Gators center Jake Slaughter (66) celebrates a touchdown during the third quarter against the Florida State Seminoles at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Kupbens-Imagn Images | Bob Kupbens-Imagn Images

Should the Patriots move on from veteran Garrett Bradbury (and decide to keep Jared Wilson at left guard, not center), Slaughter could be a great value add in the later rounds. The 23-year-old had the highest run blocking grade in the entire SEC in 2025, and fourth-best grade among all centers in college football. He struggles with playing overly aggressive at times, but could endear himself to the New England fans early on in camp.

