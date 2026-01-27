Patriots' Drake Maye Doesn't Have Secret Injury

In the aftermath of the New England Patriots' AFC championship victory over the Denver Broncos, an unlikely story has begun to emerge — quarterback Drake Maye may have a shoulder injury.

The idea was first introduced by Dr. David J. Chao, widely known as ProFootballDoc, in a video posted to his X/Twitter account.

When broached on the topic, head coach Mike Vrabel's words on The Greg Hill Show further fueled the dialogue with a Bill Belichick-like response.

"There's not a player on our team that's 100% healthy. I would imagine we will go through the injury report, and whenever we have to turn that in, we'll turn it in. But nobody is 100%. This will be our 21st game."

But as provocative as the original story sounds, it's extremely exaggerated. In other words, it's just wrong.

Drake Maye's "Shoulder Injury" is a Non-Story

Dr. Chao claims that Maye's injury came on a second-half scramble in which he was tackled by Broncos safety Talanoa Hufanga, and that this resulted in an acromioclavicular (AC) joint injury.

Per Dr. Chao, the prime piece of evidence is that Maye, upon getting up, was seen tugging at his shoulder and trying to loosen it up. He was also then seen grimacing when his wife lightly placed her hands on top of his shoulder pads after the game. That is all the evidence put forward.

Analyzing the video of the tackle from a medical perspective as a third-year medial student, it does broadly follow the classic mechanism of injury of an AC sprain, with Maye landing on his right shoulder under a defender's body weight. Maye even appears to reach for his shoulder after play.

Rewatching the tackle and aftermath, though, it's actually quite apparent that Maye's shoulder pads were dislodged. In fact, watching Maye tug at his right shoulder pad after the tackle, the broadcast cameras show him subsequently adjusting the left shoulder pad as well. His reaching for his shoulder is not a sign of injury, given the full context, and amplifying it as such is just sensationalist clickbait.

This is likely the play where Drake Maye bangs up his right shoulder. Immediately grabs it after Hufanga’s tackle pic.twitter.com/SYxxuhNAiV — Ben Volin (@BenVolin) January 27, 2026

While he is seen loosening his throwing shoulder in the huddle, the next play after the tackle was a 31-yard pass — Maye's most accurate of the day. This pass came on a flea flicker in one of the most crucial moments in the game and would have been an unlikely call if Maye's throwing shoulder was genuinely injured.

This was the best shot of Drake Maye flexing his shoulder in the huddle after the hit he reportedly got hurt on. It’s quick. Immediately after the hit you could see him kind of grabbing at the area, but it looked more like he was adjusting his pads. pic.twitter.com/BDDm270Rcn — John Zannis (@John_Zannis) January 27, 2026

Dr. Chao uses the fact that Maye only throws the ball twice more in the game as further evidence of the injury; this only really makes sense if you decide to ignore the literal blizzard at that time in the game.

A number of plays later, when his shoulder pain would theoretically be greater than at the moment of injury, Maye uses that exact same arm to stiffarm a Broncos defender on his game-winning first down run. He then violently throws his right arm forward to celebrate the first down. These, from a medical perspective, are much more significant than the lack of passes in a snowstorm. It also makes it significantly less likely that Maye's wife touching his shoulder pads in the minutes after would have caused any sort of AC joint pain.

Jan 25, 2026; Denver, CO, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (10) holds the AFC Championship trophy while speaking to the media after defeating the Denver Broncos in the 2026 AFC Championship Game at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

In my medical opinion, it's quite probable that Maye's shoulder might be a bit sore following the game. His shoulder is probably sore after a decent number of games in which he gets tackled while scrambling. This is an inconsequential occurrence.

Dr. Brain Lau, an orthopedic surgeon at Duke University Hospital, team physician for the Duke Blue Devils and nationally renowned expert in shoulder and knee injuries, shares a similar sentiment.

“Given that he was able to play for the remainder of the game at a high level - it’s unlikely that he had a serious injury. It’s normal to have aches and pains, which he may have, but I would anticipate he will be full go for the Super Bowl," Dr. Lau told Patriots on SI.

Simply stated, it's exceptionally unlikely that Maye is actually injured. His AC joint pathology (if there even is one past some inflammation) probably doesn't even come close to a Grade 1 sprain. Definitively claiming injury is sensational, not accurate — unfortunately, though, the former generates national media coverage and X/Twitter impressions.

Knowing the Patriots, it's possible that Maye's shoulder finds its way on the injury report regardless; this is often done in the NFL out of an abundance of caution and might even reflect the Belichick-like gamesmanship that New England fans are particularly familiar with. Even if it does, though, it'll be nothing more than a minor footnote in the context of the next two weeks.

Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns, and so much more!