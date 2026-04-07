As most teams do around this time in the offseason, the New England Patriots are hosting their own local pro day before the 2026 NFL Draft.

This day, where potential draft prospects are able to visit the facility and partake in a full day of workouts, is a key part of the pre-draft process. The Patriots are able to get a look at the players' medical records, see how they move on the field and get to know them off of it.

There's one common thread about which players get invited to the local pro day: They all have ties to the New England region. Whether it's their hometown, high school or college days, these players have connections to the area -- making the team even more special for some of the players who grew up as Patriots fans.

The Patriots have also dipped into their local pro day database to bring in players as undrafted free agents or rookie minicamp invitations. Last year, the team brought back offensive guards Jack Conley (Boston College) and Cole Birdow (Merrimack) as undrafted free agents, while inviting edge rusher Hector Johnson (Endicott) to rookie minicamp.

So which players got the invite to the April 7th pro day? Here's a running list of all the players who have reportedly made the trip to Foxboro this week. More names will be added once they're made public.

Central Connecticut State QB Brady Olson

Aug 30, 2025; East Hartford, Connecticut, USA; Central Connecticut State Blue Devils quarterback Brady Olson (12) warms up before the start of the game against the Connecticut Huskies at Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | David Butler II-Imagn Images

Olson -- who's spent time with UMass and Central Connecticut State -- grew up in Bellingham, Massachusetts, and put his name on the map this past season. He was invited to UConn's Pro Day after he set the single-season school records for completions (271), passing yards (3,123) and passing touchdowns (25).

Brown WR Ty Pezza

A North Kingstown, Rhode Island, native, Pezza was named to the Ivy League All-Second Team this past season. In four college seasons with Brown, the 6-foot-4 wideout caught 87 passes for 959 yards and nine touchdowns -- seven of them coming this past year.

Nichols WR Jack Morvan

Morvan is another talented wide receiver, hailing from Division III Nichols College and Uxbridge, Massachusetts. He was present in front of New England scouts at Holy Cross' Pro Day last month, and ran a 4.54-second 40-yard dash. He set the school's all-time receiving yards record with 3,421.

Michigan C Greg Crippen

Sep 18, 2021; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Michigan Wolverines offensive lineman Greg Crippen (51) in action against the Northern Illinois Huskies at Michigan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

A national champion from Northborough, Massachusetts, Crippen spent five seasons with Michigan as a really productive center. The 24-year-old originally attended Milton Academy before transferring to IMG Academy in Florida as a four-star recruit. He's expected to get drafted, or at least get serious looks, in the middle rounds of the NFL Draft.

UMass OT Ryan Mosesso

Mosesso was a popular player to talk to this offseason, meeting with several teams during the pro day cycles. A native of Marshfield, Massachusetts, the 6-foot-5 tackle grew up a Patriots fan and played in all 12 of UMass's games last season.

NC State CB Devon Marshall

Splitting time between Villanova and NC State, Marshall is the biggest name on this list. The Boston native picked off four passes during his college career and is a solid player in press man coverage. He may be one of the only players attending the pro day to hear his name called during the draft.

Iowa CB Shahid Barros

Aug 31, 2023; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Missouri Tigers running back Cody Schrader (7) runs the ball and is pushed out of bounds by South Dakota Coyotes defensive back Shahid Barros (4) during the first half at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Barros spent four seasons at South Dakota before transferring to Iowa for his graduate season. The New Bedford, Massachusetts, native's best season was in 2023, where he started 12 games and recorded career-highs in tackles (53), forced fumbles (two), and interceptions (two).

Brown CB Elias Archie

The second Brown Bears player to attend, Archie has blazing speed. He's a track star, setting the school's record for 60-yard dash (6.77 seconds) this spring. On the football field, he broke up 14 passes and forced two fumbles -- earning Ivy League All-Second Team honors.

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