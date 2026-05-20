Patriots Add Rookie Free Agent DT: What This Means For Defensive Depth

The New England Patriots have announced the signing of defensive tackle Travis Shaw as a rookie free agent out of Texas. To make room, they've released backup long snapper Niko Lalos.

Shaw played his first three college years at North Carolina before transferring to Texas for the 2025 season. The massive defensive tackle stands at 6-foot-5, weighing 334 pounds. He played in 50 games with one start during his college career and finished with 68 total tackles and two fumble recoveries.

His final year in collegiate action as a Longhorn saw him play in 13 games with one start and finish with 13 total tackles. Shaw went undrafted during the NFL Draft last month, and had previously been announced to sign with the Baltimore Ravens.

Prior to collegiate play, Shaw was a five-star prospect listed as the nation’s fifth-best player. His potential has only continued to increase throughout his college years, which has clearly been recognized by Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel and defensive coordinator Zak Kuhr.

Sep 28, 2024; Durham, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels defensive lineman Travis Shaw (4) looks on before the game against Duke Blue Devils at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images | Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images

Lalos was originally signed by the Patriots back on March 16. He originally entered the NFL as a rookie free agent at defensive end with the New York Giants out of Dartmouth in 2020.

The Ivy League alum began his rookie season on the practice squad and as elevated to the active roster for three games. Lalos was signed to the active roster in December, but only played in six games. He posted five total tackles and one fumble recovery throughout the 2020 season.

He was also with the New Orleans practice squad in 2022, 2023 and 2024 and had spent time with the XFL's Seattle Sea Dragons.

Aug 29, 2021; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants defensive end Niko Lalos (57) looks on after the game against the New England Patriots at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Patriots Focusing on Defensive Future

A key focus of the Patriots defense is also to become a top pass rushing unit in addition to possessing a more dangerous secondary while ensuring coverage disguises remain intact. They didn't end up drafting a defensive tackle in the draft -- a vote of confidence in the current depth following the loss of Khyiris Tonga in free agency -- but did sign Miami's David Blay Jr. as an undrafted free agent following the draft.

The size of Shaw should help New England's interior during the summer, including OTAs that begin next week. While he may just cap out as a practice squadder during his rookie season, the depth that he can bring to a position of need will be a nice plus for New England in 2026.

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