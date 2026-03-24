Three Takeaways For Patriots From CCSU's Pro Day

TOLLAND, Conn. --- Inside the chilly Star Hill Family Athletic Center, a large contigent of Central Connecticut State players worked out for a small contingent of NFL scouts, including representatives from the New England Patriots and New York Giants.

Leading the Pro Day was Brian Smith, New England's personnel coordinator. Just like he had done at Holy Cross last week and Boston College one day prior, the Patriots had a heavy influence on the workout.

"It's important to us as an FCS school that we can provide every opportunity for our kids to live out their dreams," CCSU head coach Adam Lechtenberg told Patriots on SI. "We have good players, and so I'm just grateful that (the scouts) spent the time to come and do this pro day for us, and grateful for our kids have the opportunity. I thought our kids performed well."

The Blue Devils are coming off back-to-back trips to the FCS Championship under Lechtenberg. The growing program continues to get more looks at the next level, and the Patriots have experience dipping into the CCSU pool. In 2020, the team signed quarterback Jake Dolegala.

Here's a look at a few Patriots-centric takeaways from the morning, including which player who didn't participate might get an invite to the team's local day at Gillette Stadium in a few weeks.

URI Rams outside linebacker A.J. Peña (8) in the closing minute of Rhode Island's FCS playoff game against Central Connecticut State. | David DelPoio/The Providence Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

All-American Linebacker Shines

Jack Stoll has made a name for himself in the Blue Devils' defense. The four-year player continued to get better, and was named the NEC's Defensive Player of the Year this past season. He racked up 91 tackles to go with 15.5 tackles for loss.

During the workout, he was quick with his 40-yard dash and looked smith moving side-to-side in positional drills. While he's a tad undersized, he makes up for it in motor. The Patriots have been open about adding off-ball linebackers through the draft process, and Stoll could be an undrafted add for New England.

First group of 40s for CCSU, run by OL Isaiah DeLoatch, CB Dekavis Preston, CB Jahvante Royal and LB Jack Stoll. pic.twitter.com/8M88Czpbj1 — Ethan Hurwitz (@HurwitzSports) March 24, 2026

"(He) just continued as a player to get better and better," Lechtenberg said. "And he's (a) very smart, instinctive player, kind of an old school guy. Was a state champion wrestler in high school, so you know, he's just going to continue to improve, and we'll see where this thing goes for him. But he's a very good kid and a good player."

Depth Options On Offensive, Defensive Lines

The Patriots have needs on both sides of the line for depth positions. The departure of key players on offense (Vederian Lowe, Thayer Munford Jr.) and defense (Khyiris Tonga) opened up reserve roles for 2026. The two linemen who worked out -- offensive tackle Isaiah DeLoatch and defensive tackle Clifton Thompson -- both looked good in their position workouts together.

"They did a good job," Lechtenberg said. "(They) clearly prepared for this and took advantage of their opportunity. That's the thing about our The Blue Devils, is they're grateful for the opportunity ... They just come out and work and see what happens."

Local QB Getting Larger Opportunities

This past week, the Patriots released backup quarterback Josh Dobbs to clear up some cap space and promote Tommy DeVito from within. With a potential opening at the third quarterback spot, bringing in CCSU's Brady Olson may be a smart potential addition to watch for rookie minicamp.

The school's single-season leader in passing yards (3,132) didn't work out with his teammates, as he and running back Elijah Howard were invited to compete at UConn's Pro Day. But Lechtenberg says that he's more than capable of helping an NFL team at the next level.

"I would be a little disappointed if Brady doesn't get into a camp. I just think he's that good," he said. "Super smart, super talented, can make all the throws. I've been around guys that have made it to that level, and I think he has the tools that's needed. ... He's a fantastic person."

The CCSU head coach also added that it's likely that Olson will be part of the Patriots' local pro day ahead of next month's NFL Draft.

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