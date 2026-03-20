Patriots’ A.J. Brown Trade Rumors Explode After Workout With New DB

Although newly-signed safety Kevin Byard has yet to don a New England Patriots uniform, he is already embodying the spirit of one of the franchise’s most popular tenets.

The three-time first-team All Pro is taking “no days off.”

Byard was recently captured by the camera of freelance sports photographer Riley Rogers while participating in independent offseason workouts. While the 32-year-old’s impressive work ethic would normally be enough to capture the sharp eye of Patriots Nation, it was the identity of his workout partner which set social media ablaze heading into the final day of the work week.

In a shift from his customary Philly green, Philadelphia Eagles’ receiver A.J. Brown wore pink and back as he seemingly joined Byard in recent workout sessions. Brown has been embroiled in trade rumors for much of the offseason to date — with the majority of said scuttlebutt linking him to the Patriots. Given his choice to train with a freshly-minted Patriot in Byard, chatter is likely to once again reach a fever pitch.

It should be noted that Byard and Brown were teammates with the Tennessee Titans from 2019-21 — where they both played under current Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel. The pair briefly reunited when Byard joined Brown with the Eagles in 2023. The Patriots, signed the veteran safety to a one-year, $9 million deal earlier this month. The 32-year-old earned Pro Bowl and first-team All-Pro honors last season with seven interceptions with the Chicago Bears in 2025.

While early indications had the veteran safety likely to return to the Windy City, a short-term deal — reuniting him with Vrabel and some of his former Titans’ assistants — apparently enticed Byard to bring his talents to New England.

Byard has led the league in interceptions twice (in 2017, and 2025) throughout his career, while compiling 972 total tackles, six sacks, four forced fumbles, six fumble recoveries. 81 passes-defensed, 36 interceptions and two defensive touchdowns.

Could A.J. Brown be New England’s Next Acquisition?

Dec 28, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown (11) during a timeout in the third quarter against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

With both Brown and Byard reuniting on the training fields, one may be apt to wonder whether the latter’s signing with New England could entice the former to press Philadelphia general manager Howie Roseman for a trade to New England. Amid a sea of recent rumors, the Pats may be the only serious remaining suitors for Brown’s services. Still, a trade does not appear to be imminent.

"The Patriots and Eagles are engaged in a staring contest," MassLive’s Karen Guregianrecently reported. "While the expectation is they’ll eventually come to terms on a deal, whether it’s in the coming weeks, or after June 1, which is preferred by the Eagles for monetary reasons, it’s also possible another team will swoop in."

The monetary reasons aforementionedly revealed by Guregian are significant. If the Eagles were to trade Brown before June 1, they would take a $43.4 million dead cap hit. Should the Eagles wait to deal the three-time Pro Bowler until after June 1, their dead cap hit would drop to a more palatable $16.35 million.

The Patriots, on the other hand, have $33.3 million in cap space available, and could easily accommodate the $23.4 million cap hit they would take by acquiring Brown.

Therefore, New England’s interest in Brown’s services is understandable, and for good reason. The three-time All-Pro has topped 1,000 receiving yards in six of his seven NFL seasons. The Super Bowl LIX champion finished the 2025 season with 78 receptions for 1,003 yards. Given his impressive on-field resume, Brown has built a deserved reputation as one of the league’s top outside receivers.

In that regard, Roseman has repeatedly indicated that his team would continue to evaluate Brown’s market value — even though he appears less than enamored with the thought of parting with his team’s most potent offensive weapon. Should the differences between both Brown and the Eagles become irreconcilable, the receiver’s services are expected to fetch an obscene asking price.

While Brown has yet to officially request a trade, the speculation to identify his preferred destination remains in full swing. Should Brown be given the choice, however, the Patriots could top his list. In addition to growing up a Patriots fan, Brown also played under Vrabel for three seasons with the Tennessee Titans — while joining his good friend Byard in the process.

In the final analysis, what is past may soon become prologue for A.J. Brown, Kevin Byard and the New England Patriots.

Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns, and so much more!